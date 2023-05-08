“I have stage four cancer, I have a few months left to live”

“The metastases are already in the lungs, bones, brain. There is no going back from the fourth stage”. As the writer Michela Murgiain an interview with Corriere della Serareveals that he has advanced stage renal cell carcinoma. Murgia had already had cancer “in one lung” years ago, but “it was a very early stage”. “This time the cancer had started in the kidney. But due to Covid I had neglected the controls – she says – I am being treated with biopharmaceutical-based immunotherapy.

It does not attack the disease; stimulates the response of the immune system. The goal is not to eradicate evil, it’s late, but to gain time. Months, maybe many”. “Cancer is not something I have; it is something that I am”, says Murgia, claiming that he does not want to use a “war register”. “Cancer is an accomplice to my complexity, not an enemy to be destroyed – she says – I can’t and I don’t want to wage war on my body, on myself. Cancer is one of the prices you can pay to be special. I would never call him the cursed or the alien”. Defining it like this “would be like feeling possessed by a demon”.

“Better to accept that what is happening to me is part of me – he says – War presupposes losers and winners; I already know the end of the story, but I don’t feel like a loser. The real war is the one in Ukraine. I can’t have Putin and Zelensky inside me.”

“It doesn’t matter if I won’t have much time left: the important thing for me now is not to die a fascist”, declares the writer who defines herself as a leftist. She is not afraid of death, “I only hope to die when Giorgia Meloni is no longer prime minister”, “because hers is a fascist government”, she accuses.

“I’m fifty years old, but I’ve lived ten lives. I also wanted to go to Korea – says Murgia – Maybe I’ll go there when they scatter my ashes in the ocean, in Busan”. She doesn’t feel alone. “I have ten people. My queer family”. “I bought a house with ten beds where we could all stay together – she says – I did everything I wanted. And now I’m getting married.”

She will marry “a man, but it could have been a woman”. “The state will eventually want a legal name that makes the decisions, but I’m not getting married just to allow one person to decide for me,” she points out. “I can take a lot of pain, but not from not being there for myself. Anyone who loves me knows what to do. I have always been close to the radicals, to Marco Cappato”.

The writer states that she has “four children”, “they are children of the soul. The eldest is 35 years old, the youngest is twenty”. “It is nonsense to say that there is only one mother, motherhood has many forms”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on her social networks replies to the writer: “I learn from her long interview that the writer Michela Murgia is suffering from a very bad disease. I’ve never met her and never shared her ideas about her, but I want to send her a hug and tell her we’re rooting for her. And I really hope that you will be able to see the day when I will no longer be Prime Minister, as you wish, because I aim to stay doing my job for a long time to come. Come on Michelle!”