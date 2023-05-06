“I have stage four cancer, I have months left to live”

Michela Murgia has stage four cancer, with metastases “already in the lungs, bones, brain”. And for this reason an operation “would not make sense”. It is the writer herself who reveals it to Corriere della Sera where she, in an interview with Aldo Cazzullo, explains that she now has “months to live”. She is 50 years old, she is Murgia, she explains that she therefore decided to get married “because the state is asking for a role” and that “my husband will know what to do”. Meanwhile, while she is undergoing “biopharmaceutical immunotherapy” to slow the disease, the writer has bought a new house “with ten beds where my queer family can live together”.

Murgia explains that already in 2014, when she was a candidate for the presidency of the Sardinia Region, she had been diagnosed with lung cancer but that she had not talked about it because “I didn’t want pity”. Now the cancer “started from the kidney, but due to the covid I had neglected the controls”. “You don’t go back – she explains in the pages of the Corsera -, but I’m not afraid of death”.

Taking stock without regrets, Murgia underlines: “I’m fifty years old, but I’ve lived ten lives. I’ve done things that the vast majority of people don’t do in a lifetime. Things I didn’t even know I wanted. I have precious memories”.

She says she vomited more than from the tumor due to the hatred received in response to her opinions in recent years: “Before the arrival of Elly Schlein I found myself, with a few other writers like Roberto Saviano, making up for the absence of the left , to defend rights and freedoms in public debate”. “They said to me: you… But who are you? ‘You from the Democratic Party’. But I have never voted for the Democratic Party in my life”. And always speaking of politics, she concludes: “I only hope to die when Giorgia Meloni is no longer prime minister”. “Because his is a fascist government”. “When I was twenty we wondered if we would have died Christian Democrats. It doesn’t matter if I won’t have much time left: the important thing for me now is not to die a Fascist”.