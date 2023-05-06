“I have stage four cancer, I’m a few months old”

of editorial staff









Are you on Telegram? Do you like our news? Follow the DonnaClick channel! Sign up by clicking here!



JOIN

“Stage IV renal cell carcinoma. There is no turning back from the fourth stage” also because having surgery “would make no sense. The metastases are already in the lungs, bones, brain” so “I’m only a few months old”.

As Michelle Murgia50 years old, in an interview with Corriere della Sera in which the author and intellectual talks about the disease that struck her and which had also been popping up on her Instagram profile for some time with some stories.

Among the latest, those of the haircut because “they tell me they will fall out”. In recounting the disease, Murgia abandons the language of ‘battle and war’. “Cancer is an accomplice to my complexity, not an enemy to be destroyed. Better to accept that what is happening to me is part of me. War presupposes losers and winners; I already know the end of the story, but I don’t feel like a loser. The real war is the one in Ukraine “otherwise” I wouldn’t have been able to write a book in three months “, he says referring to his latest effort Three bowls.

Death, she says, doesn’t seem like an injustice to her “I’m fifty years old, but I’ve lived ten lives. I’ve done things that the vast majority of people don’t do in their entire lives. Things I didn’t even know I wanted. I have precious memories.”

After being cured of a lung cancer, he recalls again, “because of Covid I had neglected the checks”. Now, “I’m getting married” because “the state will eventually want a legal name that makes the decisions” which will be the husband. She bought a house “with ten beds” for “my queer family” and she is not afraid of death but “I only hope to die when Giorgia Meloni is no longer prime minister” because “it is a fascist government”.

“I can take a lot of pain, but not from not being there for myself. Those who love me know what to do ”, her words. “It doesn’t matter if I won’t have much time: the important thing for me now is not to die a fascist”.

Related articles