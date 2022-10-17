When leaving for an international destination, it is important to consider any medical prophylaxis in order to travel safely. The first step to understand how to get around is to discuss it with your general practitioner, but the most appropriate places to do this are international vaccination centers, every regional ASL has one. They are structures dedicated to pre-travel consultancy in which infectious disease doctors, but not only, suggest the behaviors to be followed and any recommended vaccinations based on the destination and time of stay.

It is not just a personal choice for your health: to enter some countries it is necessary to show the certificate of vaccination against certain diseases. The moment of the consultation is actually also a good opportunity to understand if the recommended vaccinations have been carried out in our country, regardless of the destination of the trip.

The indications of the centers concern the individual countries, so, for example, in the case of a trip to Tanzania, the recommended basic vaccinations are: anti-hepatitis A, anti-tifica and anti-diphthotetanopertoxepolium. The yellow fever vaccine, which is mandatory for entry into several African countries, is not generally recommended by the World Health Organization for Tanzania. But there are not only vaccines: it is also necessary to observe drug prophylaxis and behavioral prophylaxis against mosquito bites to avert the risk of malaria.

Roberto Ieraci, Infectious disease researcher Associate CNR vaccination strategies Lazio Region