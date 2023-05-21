“I heard people’s screams and ran away. Everything destroyed”

It is one of the historic gyms of Cesena, its geographical position can already be understood from the name “Champions River”. It is in via Ex Tiro a Segno, practically on the side of the river Savio. In the last three years it has overcome the closures due to Covid and the increase in electricity costs, now it finds itself fighting a monster made of mud and slime that has devoured everything, leaving nothing intact.

“It was Tuesday, just before 4 pm – says Francesca Sirri, owner of the sports facility – we had already secured the various areas of the gym, the entrance and the studio. I had removed the plugs, raised the instruments on the floor, taken away the computers I thought, like almost everyone around here, that a maximum of 10 centimeters of water could reach, not one meter and 70. Around 4 pm I saw a trickle of water coming from the Ponte Vecchio. I took the car to escape and at that moment I I heard the screams “It’s coming, it’s coming…” but I couldn’t quite understand. It was the people who saw the flood wave live. From what I saw when I came back, I understood that it was crazy. We we have a huge glass shattered, the wooden doors destroyed. It came with incredible force”.

Have you already done the damage count? “No, that takes time. However, as you can see, I can say that everything has been destroyed, from the wooden floors that we have removed piece by piece in all the rooms, the water pipes, the boiler room, the sauna and the wellness center which are a little further down are literally to be thrown away. The training room has been filled with water, I think there are three metres. This morning they are pumping out the water, underneath it is all mud. And then also the corridor leading to the gyms has all swelled up”.

When will you reopen Francesca? “I really don’t know – continues the owner – Above, the weight room, fortunately, has not been touched, but you have to get there and the floor of the corridor, as mentioned, is broken. We are living in an apocalyptic situation, but the help that friends and strangers are giving us it’s incredible. This is the only thing that gives me strength. But to restart we also need contributions, because it will take a lot of money to get back to normal. I know I’m asking a lot, but I’m doing it because, As the manager of a staff of 15 collaborators with dependent families, I have a moral and professional duty to guarantee the continuation of the Champions River business. So I ask for a contribution from everyone who can, any offer will be fine. Thank you all.” .

To make a donation you can connect to the crowdfunding platform https://gofund.me/e7744cb1 or via Iban River Wellness ssdrl IT81P0538723905000002343711







