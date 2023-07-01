“I killed her for a debt.” Michelle’s killer confesses

breaking latest news – The seventeen-year-old accused of the murder of Primavalle, a north-western suburb of Rome, declared, before the investigating judge of the Juvenile Court, that last June 28 he would have stabbed Michelle Maria Causo at the end of a dispute arising from a previous debt for drugs.

The drug trail was also suggested by the consumption flaunted on social media by the minor, originally from Sri Lanka, who therefore confirmed before the judge the version already given to the investigators at the police station immediately after the arrest.

The interrogation lasted a few hours in the first reception center in via Agnelli. The boy would have claimed to have been attacked by the same age first verbally and then physically and, at that point, he would have stabbed her. The investigating judge ordered the custody in prison of the young man.

“I had taken drugs from her, specifically hashish, and that’s why she came to me: she wanted me to pay her 20-30 euro. We had a fight, it was she who attacked me. At that point I then took the knife and hit her”, the alleged murderer allegedly said.

Funeral Wednesday

The jealousy trail had also been suggested. Michelle’s father had reported that she suspected she was in love with her daughter but he had been rejected as she had been engaged to another boy for two years.

Michelle’s funeral will be held on Wednesday at 11 at the church in via di Torrevecchia.

The results of the autopsy

According to the preliminary results of the autopsy performed on the 17-year-old’s body, there were at least six blows with a kitchen knife, including some to the neck and front (abdomen) and back of the torso. The samples for the toxicological examination were also carried out: however, the results will take some time.

On Michelle Maria Causo’s hands, according to an initial analysis, no obvious wounds, even from a stab weapon, would have been identified. A sign that the girl was perhaps taken by surprise by her attacker. In fact, the neighbors heard screams before the tragic epilogue.

A scene from a horror movie

Then the attempt to get rid of the body. It was a scene from a horror film that a witness found himself in front of when he noticed a young man dragging his shopping trolley along the street from which conspicuous drops of blood were falling.

After the report made to the 112 switchboard, the forces of order arrived immediately discovering the now lifeless body of the very young victim inside the trolley.

The agents of the Flying Squad of the Rome Police Headquarters and the agents of the Primavalle police station, which is located a short distance from the place where the body was found, followed the traces of blood left on the street and went back to a building a few meters away, in via Giuseppe Benedetto Dusmet, by focusing suspicions on the young man, arrested with the shoes still dirty of blood in the apartment where the crime took place.

