"I know nothing". The father of the Paralympic athlete answers
“I know nothing”. The father of the Paralympic athlete answers

“I know nothing”. The father of the Paralympic athlete answers

“It was raining and they certainly didn’t realize that outside the dressing room there were small children waiting for a photo”: so Sara Vargetto’s father…

“It was raining and they certainly didn’t realize that there were small children outside the dressing room waiting for a photo”: this is how Sara Vargetto’s father replies to Il Messaggero, trying to dampen the controversy relating to the accident of which – according to what first told by the LaPresse news agency – he would have become the protagonist backstage at the May Day Concert Matthew Paulillo, the actor and singer who rose to prominence thanks to the Rai phenomenon series “Mare fuori”. According to what was reported by the press agency, the young Paralympic athlete Sara Vargetto would have waited under the water, patiently sitting in the wheelchair while her father Paolo held her umbrella to keep her from getting wet, for her idol Matteo Paolillo to grant her a photo. “She doesn’t like it” would have been the motivation given by the singer and actor’s staff person in front of her dressing room. “My daughter Sara was able to take a photo with her favorite actor after some waiting,” says the athlete’s father.

“There is no right to cheer in Rome without being ‘corcato'”, is controversy over the letter from a Lazio player read at the Concertone

The reply

Matteo Paolillo’s staff declined the interview requests, limiting themselves to providing the press with a statement attributed to the singer and actor, who sang “O mar for”, the theme song of the series, and the single “Liberatemi” on the stage of the Concertone: “I am sorry for the news that is circulating and I am more sorry that someone has spoken on my behalf. I was in the dressing room getting ready and the staff at various times let some people in to take pictures. Only after my performance did I become aware of these controversies that are absolutely distant from my habits. Participating in this concert was wonderful for me especially for having met a wonderful audience in the rain who welcomed me in a splendid way”.

