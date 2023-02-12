The gesture of annoyance of Blanco that in Sanremo, on the stage of theAriston, destroys and tramples on the flowers continues to cause discussion. Hard to forget the scene that struck all viewers. And this Luciana Littizzetto He knows. During the episode of What’s the weather like, the presenter has decided to read a letter to Blanco’s mother, with an ironic edge, as she usually does. «Dear Signora Blanco, – recites Luciana – let me give her the familiar name and call her Blanca», he continues, already generating laughter in the audience. « Parent of the idol of teenager Italian and creator of the award-winning national hormone factory that, on Tuesday evening, you were sitting at the Ariston and when your son came in you thought: “Come on my son, come on, it’s all over in two minutes, don’t forget breaks everything tesoro».

«In fact, suddenly, invaded by the demon of deforestation, your son suddenly started stamping the carnations and taking kicks the tulips. How did you feel? I know how you must have felt. The heart that doesn’t beat, the breath that doesn’t come out». Luciana’s letter, from the first lines, generated smiles but at the same time the barb was clear and direct. «There are many mothers and fathers who know it: you heard mortifiedguilty in his place. You must have asked yourself “Did I educate him badly? I put too few fiori in home?”. I know what you must have thought “but Tananai, look, he too is electrocuted but look how well he controls himself”. Why does mine always have to be an idiot? Destroying the work of so many good people? With everyone telling you “come on, he’s 20 years old, it should be ripe”. If anything, in Italy adolescence of boys it lasts until the age of 50. But when will he grow up?”

Solidarity

As a mother, then, Luciana shows the utmost solidarity with Blanco’s mother: «Don’t worry, know that there are many Blanchi children, you have all my solidarity. You know he made you cry.” And she continues, referring to Blanco’s post of apology on Instagram: «he wrote it in the post of apology the next day». «But I imagine that he will make it up to you because then these nailed children always know how to find the way to the Heart». And finally, the presenter closes by unleashing a loud laugh: «Dear Blanco’s mother, I learned that your name is Paola. Thank goodness, if your name had been Rosa it would have been worse». The message to Amadeus, then, is epic: «Ps. in any case Ama, should Blanco return to the Ariston, only sequoias and cacti will be on stage ».

Last updated: Sunday February 12, 2023, 11:59 pm



