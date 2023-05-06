“I left Google, I’m worried”: the “father” of Artificial Intelligence resigns | The project got out of hand

The incredible innovation of Artificial Intelligence is bringing enormous benefits to the world of work, and not only that, but many are still very doubtful about its potential.

People scared of AI have always argued that it’s only a matter of time before AI reaches and surpasses the human mind, but their often underestimated opinion takes shape when backed up by real events.

In literature and in films it has often been talked about how theartificial intelligence applied to robotics can greatly outclass manleading to events such as wars, exterminations and incredible battles.

Isaac Asimov is a clear example of how this theme has been at the center of attention since the 1940s, but his ideas have then been taken up by many films over the years, first of all “Io, Robot“, the 2004 film with Will Smith as the protagonist, which highlights all the dangers of including intelligent robots in everyday life, which from assistants can turn into mass destruction weapons.

Scenarios of this kind are often considered impossible, however, when it is the father of AI doubts begin to creep into everyone’s mind. Geoffrey Hinton75 years old, is considered the father of Artificial Intelligence but his decision to leave Google has destabilized everyone’s opinion.

AI out of control, here are all the risks

After leaving his post as a Google relief, Hinton said in a tweet that his choice was not made to accuse Google in any way, his current goal is to talk about the dangers of artificial intelligence in full freedom.

According to Hinton Google has always acted responsibly, the real problem is that soon chatbots and AI in general will be able to reach and exceed the level of information contained in a human brain. The work done by the computer scientist at Google led to the creation of the AI ​​known today, but the tipping point would seem to have already been passed, especially considering the potential of GPT-4.

In fact, although these instruments are not particularly developed yet, they are able to carry out simple reasoning, what worries the scientist however is the ease and speed with which this intelligence is able to progress, therefore soon we could witness a real rise of intelligent robots.

