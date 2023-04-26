I like it this way: the program for weight loss with ready-to-go meals

Reconciling the commitments and frenetic rhythms of daily life with a healthy and balanced diet is not always easy. I like it as it is allows you to regain your ideal weight and well-being by avoiding subjecting yourself to too much stress and temptation. The diet for weight loss is at home: in fact, you receive your box directly at home with the meals already prepared and balanced.

The Like This method

The innovative weight loss plan it was designed by a dietician and boasts a team of 56 nutritionists and 31 weight loss coaches. The approach allows you to reach and maintain the ideal weight to live better and longer. The method is customized and you can lose from 5 to 25 kgwith more intensive weight loss support over 25kg.

Healthy weight loss

Meals are dosed on the basis of a calorie-controlled program that follows the Create guidelines for a healthy diet. The program is low-calorie but complete, structured so as not to cause nutritional imbalances or feelings of hunger. In fact, it includes foods rich in essential nutrients such as iron, minerals, vitamins, proteins. Instead, it excludes the so-called “empty calorie” foods, i.e. those that have a high caloric density but do not provide any essential nutrients (such as, for example, sugars and refined flours). In this way the diet guarantees the energy requirement necessary for the correct functioning of the organism.

A range of healthy and balanced meals for everyone

The packages of the program are sent monthly (4 weeks each different from the other), complete with breakfasts, lunches and dinners, desserts, soups and snacks. The preparations are free from palm oil, GMOs, colors, preservatives, flavor enhancers, sweeteners and no artificial flavors or additives in the ingredients list. All meals are rated high quality (A or B) by the Nutri-Score, the French labeling system that assigns colors and letters to foods based on their nutritional value. The plan also has a range of products with a pesco-vegetarian option and the menus are also suitable for people with intolerances (e.g. to gluten and lactose) and for i diabetics.

Customized programs

Likes So customizes and adapts its programs according to the needs of each person.

The proposal provides three formulas diverse.

Base : for those who are more sedentary and resistant to losing weight (1,200 kcal/day)

: for those who are more sedentary and resistant to losing weight (1,200 kcal/day) Equilibrium : the most popular and requested (1,350 kcal/day)

: the most popular and requested (1,350 kcal/day) Dynamic: for those who practice sustained physical activity (1,500 kcal/day)

The duration varies according to the goal and desired weight loss.

The phases of the plan

Diagnosis : Weight loss consultants diagnose the causes of excess weight and establish the goal with the client. A tailored plan is then devised to achieve an adequate nutritional balance. Each patient is followed up individually and her progress is closely monitored throughout.

: Weight loss consultants diagnose the causes of excess weight and establish the goal with the client. A tailored plan is then devised to achieve an adequate nutritional balance. Each patient is followed up individually and her progress is closely monitored throughout. Slimming : In this first phase, clients receive all the meals and snacks they will need every four weeks. A nutritionist from the Likes team So they get in touch with them by phone every two weeks or so.

: In this first phase, clients receive all the meals and snacks they will need every four weeks. A nutritionist from the Likes team So they get in touch with them by phone every two weeks or so. Stabilization : once the ideal weight has been reached, a constantly supervised stabilization phase is foreseen. This moment is essential because it allows you to understand what the energy needs are to maintain the weight achieved and gradually return to food independence, consuming dishes cooked by customers following the advice of the nutritionist.

: once the ideal weight has been reached, a constantly supervised stabilization phase is foreseen. This moment is essential because it allows you to understand what the energy needs are to maintain the weight achieved and gradually return to food independence, consuming dishes cooked by customers following the advice of the nutritionist. maintenance: patients are followed up throughout the maintenance phase and beyond, according to different needs. Through the program, people learn to eat properly and thus become more and more autonomous in preparing balanced meals.

Nutritionists are constantly involved to ensure the effectiveness of the plan.

