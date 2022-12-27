We repropose here one of the most read interviews of the year, published on the Naples homepage of the Corriere del Mezzogiorno website on 29 January 2022.





Michelangelo’s story is similar to that of many homeless men who sleep on the street. He chose to tell it. “Because I have dignity,” he says. Michelangelo had it all. He was young, handsome, intelligent and rich. A medical student, son of the so-called “Napoli bene”. A boy who had never had to deal with the hardships of life. A father’s son with full pockets and that feeling of having the whole world at his feet. He went around the luxury clubs, in the gourmet restaurants with his sporty Audi. Today Michelangelo has nothing left. He is a 43-year-old man in bad shape. He lives on the street, sleeping where he can, a few weeks ago even in that Galleria Umberto I in Naples which then became the center of those eviction scenes that raised the controversy on the contrast between decorum and solidarity. His story, within a few days, aroused a chain of solidarity.

What is Michelangelo doing on the street?

«I sleep, I eat when I can. And I observe. Many lives pass in front of me and I dwell on mine, on the many wrong choices I’ve made. I had everything, I have nothing left. I squandered everything when I was left alone, I had no guides, no models, I lacked everything. No, it takes a lot, if it happened to me it could happen to everyone». See also Alzheimer's, a memory test could anticipate the diagnosis

“I was not born poor, I was not born a bum. I was rich, upper middle class. I lived in Vomero, in the heart of the “chiattilli” district. Mine was a professional family, I really had it all. Moped since I was a kid, motorcycle when I was 16, sports cars when I was of age, the last one was a black Audi. I loved fancy restaurants. I was crazy about it. Gourmet cuisine, dishes with edible gold, starred chefs. Then everything imploded.”

“When I was 24, in a few months I lost both my mother and father, both to cancer. Even my sister, older than me, died after just a year. Maybe she let herself go, I don’t know. I had no grandparents or uncles. At that point I found myself alone managing what they had left me».

What did they leave you?

«Five hundred and twenty thousand euros in bank accounts and a luxury home in the heart of Vomero. At 25, it’s like I’ve won the lottery. Plus there was no one to tell me what to do and what not to do. I’ve had crazy years. I was enrolled in medicine, but I never went to class again. At night I went to nightclubs. Women, drugs, the good one though, the expensive one, rivers of alcohol, gambling and friends everywhere. Well friends no, then when I needed no one gave me a hand. I still often see them around today, they pretend not to recognize me. However, I greet them, just to put them in difficulty ».

How did he start living on the street?

“I was in debt. When the creditors, not the legal ones, not the banks, indeed not only them, but the brutal ones who don’t listen to your complaints, have you in their grip, you’re finished. They become masters of everything. I gave my parents’ house to them with a fictitious sale. For years I have only spent without cashing a single cent. Eventually the bills arrive and if he can’t pay them then there are problems». See also What is Stardust, the company that transformed media creators

First night on the road?

“The first night I found myself sleeping on the street, I didn’t realize what was happening to me. I had been wandering around since morning looking for someone to lend me some money. Anything. The friends had all disappeared. I didn’t find anyone willing to give me a hand, only closed doors in my face. And yet I didn’t spend those 520 thousand euros on my own. I sat down on a bench in via Morghen, precisely above the steps that are in Piazzetta Fuga, and I started crying. Then I lay down. It was July, it was hot. I fell asleep and when I opened my eyes it was morning. There was an old woman who looks at me with a pitying look. Then I realized what I had done. In those eyes I saw what I had become.”

“I survive, you see me. I’m wearing who knows who’s cast-off clothes. I haven’t changed my shoes for months. At night, thanks to the dormitories, when I find a place, I can sleep warm and have a decent breakfast. In the evening I go around the centers to get some food. At the beginning I had settled in my neighborhood of origin, in Vomero. Everyone knew me a bit. The doormen of rich buildings gave me a hand, it was enough to do some little service like emptying the recycling bins. Then things changed and not just because of the pandemic which really made the situation more dramatic. I began to see more distrust in the eyes of passers-by. The porters weren’t so friendly anymore and the old ladies looked at me with fear and no longer with compassion. At that point I started wandering around the city. In these years on the street I have slept everywhere, in the Gallery as well as in the station, in the closed parks, in the wagons, in the subways». See also Crush in the secretariat of Medicine at the University of Catanzaro, inconvenience for students

What do you regret and what do you expect from the future?

«Regrets perhaps I have none. She had to go like this. I got lost and it can happen to anyone. But now I would like to find myself, I would like to be able to get back on my feet, I really would like another chance. Now I want to go back to living. I’m not saying I’ll be a doctor, but I’d like to be able to at least put my teeth back in place.”

December 27, 2022




