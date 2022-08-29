Home Health “I lost 9 kg on the intermittent fasting diet.” Here’s what it is
by admin
Lose weight with the diet of “intermittent fasting”: is the latest of the billionaire Elon Musk, who on his Twitter profile claims to have “lost 9 kilos” thanks to “intermittent fasting”. To his followers on Twitter, Tesla’s boss says: “On the advice of a good friend he did intermittent fasting and I feel healthier.”

In recent months, Musk had been ironic about himself after a photo aboard a friend’s yacht showed him a bit weighted down. Admitting that he also used some weight, Musk explains that he used the ‘Zero Fasting Health’ app for his fasts.

Intermittent fasting, what it is

Intermittent fasting is a totally opposite system to those normally used in diets, and not exactly recommended by nutritionists. The most inflated system is that of 16/8, where there are 16 hours of fasting and 8 hours in which 2 or 3 meals are consumed: the cardinal principle is to create a fasting time window of a duration such as to affect the budget overall color and hormonal metabolism, explains the site mypersonaltrainer.it.

For example, the diet is divided into three daily meals and one training session, with a 16-hour fasting window. We start with breakfast with proteins and carbohydrates with a medium-low glycemic index, and then have a complete breakfast, a training session and then, as a third meal, a complete lunch to be carried out immediately after training. The fasting window then runs from the end of lunch until the following morning.

Last updated: Monday 29 August 2022, 17:39

