“It’s my fault… It’s all my fault…”. He can’t rest, Javed, a 43-year-old Afghan that in the shipwreck 150 meters from the beach of Cutro, with those force 6 breakers that Â«opened like a sandwichÂ» the trawler that set sail four days earlier from Smyrna, Turkey, he lost his wife and three children: an eleven year old, the second aged 9 and the youngest aged 5. Of the family remain this destroyed parent and the eldest, a fourteen year old boy.

Sergio DiDato, the head of mission of the NGO Doctors Without Borders who is providing assistance to the approximately 60 survivors hosted at the Cara di Capo Rizzuto, he talked to the man for a long time, also yesterday morning. “He left his country because he was in a dangerous situation with the Taliban and for this – explains the MSF coordinator – he decided to transfer his family to Europe”. But now he accuses himself: Â «I shouldn’t have… to save myself I lost everythingÂ» repeated Javed who yesterday was at the Crotone Sports hall to recognize the bodies of family members. There is a common thread in these painful stories – reflects Di Dato – and that is that of having met death looking for a better life. I have never seen such a tragedy, with so many victims…».

The missing wife The stories that emerge from the structure that collects the coffins are one more heartbreaking than the other. In the afternoon, a Syrian from Germany was also here to identify his wife. At four o’clock the other night, shortly before the disaster, the woman telephoned him. â€œLove, I see the coasts – these are his words – we are almost there. I love you to”. But then the line went dead. Unaware of everything, watching tv in the morning he learned of the disaster. And he rushed to Calabria. To prepare him for mourning, a psychologist initially told him that his wife was among the missing. Then it was the turn of the director of Cara Ignazio Mangione to tell him that the woman was dead: “I asked him what the companion’s name was, unfortunately that name was in the list of victims I had received from the hospital”. See also Dementia, first signs as early as 9 years before diagnosis

Other dramatic stories come from Saint John of God. When the shabby boat – probably touching a sandbank with its keel – sank, tearing itself apart “those who could have remained clinging to the pieces of wood of the boat – says Loredana Parisi, director of the diocesan Migrantes of Crotone – until he resisted. Although many were a handful of meters from the shoreline, in that stretch of coast the seabed was deep, the undertow was very strong and many at the end of their strength have not been able to reach the shore.