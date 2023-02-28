Of Alessandro Fulloni

Javed: “I shouldn’t have brought them.” The last phone call from a Syrian woman: «Love, I see the coast». The solidarity of the Ukrainian child carrying his doll

«It’s my fault… It’s all my fault…». He can’t rest, Javed, a 43-year-old Afghan that in the shipwreck 150 meters from the beach of Cutro, with those force 6 breakers that “opened like a sandwich” the motor trawler which set sail four days earlier from Smyrna, in Turkey, he lost his wife and three children: an eleven year old, the second aged 9 and the youngest aged 5. Of the family remain this destroyed parent and the eldest, a fourteen year old boy.

Sergio DiDato, the head of mission of the NGO Doctors Without Borders who is providing assistance to the approximately 60 survivors hosted at the Cara di Capo Rizzuto

, he talked to the man for a long time, also yesterday morning. “He left his country because he was in a dangerous situation with the Taliban and for this – explains the MSF coordinator – he decided to transfer his family to Europe”. But now he accuses himself: «I shouldn’t have… to save myself I lost everything» repeated Javed who was at the Crotone sports hall yesterday to recognize the bodies of family members. «There is a common thread in these painful stories – reflects Di Dato – and that is that of having met death looking for a better life. I’ve never seen such a tragedy, with so many victims…”

The missing wife The stories that emerge from the structure that collects the coffins are one more heartbreaking than the other. In the afternoon, a Syrian from Germany was also here to identify his wife. At four o'clock the other night, shortly before the disaster, the woman telephoned him. «Love I see the coasts – these are his words – we are almost there. I love you". But then the line went dead. Unaware of everything, watching tv in the morning he learned of the disaster. And he rushed to Calabria. To prepare him for mourning, a psychologist initially told him that his wife was among the missing. Then it was the turn of the director of Cara Ignazio Mangione to tell him that the woman was dead: "I asked him what the companion's name was, unfortunately that name was in the list of victims I had received from the hospital".

Other dramatic stories come from Saint John of God. When the shabby boat – probably touching a sandbank with its keel – sank, tearing itself apart “those who could remained clinging to the pieces of wood of the boat – says Loredana Parisi, director of the diocesan Migrantes of Crotone – until they resisted” . Although many were a handful of meters from the shoreline, in that stretch of coast the seabed was deep, the undertow was very strong and many at the end of their strength have not been able to reach the shore.

The injured The bulk of the injuries found by doctors include fractures, deep cuts, large bruises. «The sign that in the crowd the bodies hit here and there against what remained of the boat – continues the nun, inexhaustible in providing assistance between the departments -. Most did not know how to swim and those who were able to stay afloat instead did their utmost to help others». Meanwhile, outside the sports hall, people pass by to leave bouquets of flowers, drawings, letters, thoughts. A Ukrainian mother arrives with her six-year-old son holding a package wrapped in tape. What’s inside? “It’s a rag doll – replies the little one – I hope someone gives this gift to the surviving children”. «The idea came from my son – the woman explains proudly – ​​she insisted on coming here. We too are migrants…».