For the latest episode of «Belve», it’s also up to Ornella Vanoni tell each other. Offering more or less known details about her life, her youth and her loves, the singer spoke with Francesca Fagnaniin his program broadcast tonight on Rai2 in prime time (the other guests are Claudio Amendola and Claudia Pandolfi).

Among the confessions dedicated to his private life, he also spoke of his own loves for women: «One was a great friendship that lasted many years. Another lasted less. Women are attractive, but unfortunately I’m not very interested in the female sex, and in fact I made these people suffer. I fall in love with the person, I’m not very good at that other thing » she said, then adding, after the journalist’s observations, « I will be… as they say now … fluid, but only in judgment ».

When asked by Fagnani about his greatest “vice”, Vanoni replied “the cane”: «At one point I couldn’t sleep anymore. My father even made me do the sleep cure: I was desperate. Until one day they made me make a joint and then I said: here is my medicine».

And speaking of the search for carers who know how to roll, which he has talked about in the past, he said: «When I walk down the street the boys yell at me Ornella! I have no job but I roll like God, I come to be a caregiver!».

The singer also spoke of her wild life, between sexual excesses and drugs, with George Strehler: “He’s the man who loved me the most, but he didn’t protect me from extreme situations because he couldn’t do without it, he wanted to come back with me, I said no,” he said.

Another love was the one with Gino Paoli who teased about the gaffe at the Festival: «Look at what he tried to tell in Sanremo, as if he were at home. He forgot that he was in Sanremo, he saw Morandi and that stuff that shouldn’t be done was sent to him. Amadeus was terrified and took him away.” Di Paoli, he then said: «I’m being ironic, he’s not. This irony of me is known, seen and felt. Not really about him. But if he wants to be ironic, poor thing, let’s not oppose him».