Paola Caruso she returned to his arms son Michael. Just a few days ago, the ex bonas di Next another he had let it be known with one Instagram story of having ended up in one hospital clinic after undergoing a psycho-physical breakdown because of “misfortune» happened to his son.

It is not yet known what happened to him, to date the soubrette in fact has not yet spoken openly about the serious health problems that hit the baby.

What did he write

“Finally to casa with my love. I need a lot restThank you all for the calls and messages of support. We will recover soon, we are each other’s strength,” wrote Paola Caruso on Instagram.

“I have never recovered from Michele’s misfortune – wrote Paola Caruso in an Instagram story two days ago announcing her hospitalization – my body has had too much trauma. I tried to be strong for my son who only has me. I’ve been through too bad a time, actually the worst of my life and it’s still going on. But I’m human and this time I collapsed », so wrote the showgirl accompanying a photo of her that portrays her on the bed of a hospital where she was hospitalized, attached to the drip.

On December 22nd, the former competitor of theIsland of the Famous did not go into specifics, but made it clear that her son’s situation is rather serious: «I am no longer posting on my social networks for a very important reason: we were in Sharm with my son and we had to return to Italy urgently for a misfortune that happened to Michele», he explains. Since then the little one would have been ill, Paola continues: «We’ve been doing tests and therapy for a month and we’ll be doing a lot of therapy for a long time. I thank everyone who wrote to me because I disappeared. It is a very delicate period for me and my son. For now I don’t feel like saying more also because there are actions underway, some very serious things have happened ».

