Home Health I pop into the gym: speed out of control [VIDEO] – News
Health

I pop into the gym: speed out of control [VIDEO] – News

by admin
I pop into the gym: speed out of control [VIDEO] – News

Video from a security camera shows how dangerous it can be to run into a building in front of you

March 31, 2023

Una roundabout in Belgium, in the town of Flemallewas the site of one of the longest automotive “flights” in history, worthy of one stuntman: the driver did not notice the roundabout and hit the central edge which, as you can see in the photo, is shaped like a trampoline.

Dafter take off the car – a mercedes – landed on the wall of a local gymnasium, piercing the cladding and landed inside, devastating everything and even breaking one of the spans of the building. There is no certain information on the consequences but it seems that not there are serious injuries. The estimated speed is 70 km/h and the flight of one forty meters. French social media, given that the accident took place in Belgium, went wild, as there is notoriously a strong rivalry between the drivers of the two countries.

See also  A total of 14 events have been set up in the Beijing Winter Olympics, a long-standing ice racing sport

You may also like

Act to strengthen the provision of medicinal and...

Agrigento proclaimed Italian Capital of Culture 2025- breaking...

2 kg tumor removed from the liver of...

Lukashenko proposes a truce but the Kremlin freezes...

Photovoltaic Bonus: in 2023 the most advantageous measures...

Orchid problems with the leaves? You can!

Direct qualifying F1 GP Australia 2023: where to...

The car takes off at 200 km/h and...

Just the tip of the iceberg: damage in...

Friuli-Venezia Giulia regional leaders, the leaders of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy