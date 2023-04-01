Una roundabout in Belgium, in the town of Flemalle was the site of one of the longest automotive “flights” in history, worthy of one stuntman: the driver did not notice the roundabout and hit the central edge which, as you can see in the photo, is shaped like a trampoline.

Dafter take off the car – a mercedes – landed on the wall of a local gymnasium, piercing the cladding and landed inside, devastating everything and even breaking one of the spans of the building. There is no certain information on the consequences but it seems that not there are serious injuries. The estimated speed is 70 km/h and the flight of one forty meters. French social media, given that the accident took place in Belgium, went wild, as there is notoriously a strong rivalry between the drivers of the two countries.