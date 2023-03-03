Fedez back to talk (not on video) via Instagram. And he also denies the rumors of a crisis with his wife Clare Ferragni.

“I’m going through a period where I prefer to stay away from social media as much as possible. The relationship with my wife has nothing to do with this decision. On the contrary, I thank him for the constant support».

A mystery that does nothing but fuel the concerns of the followers.

Yesterday he didn’t show up at the press conference for the third season of Lol, of which he is co-host, without giving any explanation.

In recent days he had shown himself on video, stutteringto defend herself against the accusations made against her by the journalist Selvaggia Lucarelli in relation to one of her initiatives (Easter eggs, ndr). In the Stories Fedez struggled to speak, so much so that he apologized for the stutter: “It’s a problem I’ve had for some time”.

Shortly after, his wife Chiara Ferragni had publicly denied the rumors of crisis – recurring since the end of the Sanremo Festival, when Fedez had taken the stage a little too much, risking obscuring the presence of his wife as co-host – by publishing a photo of her shaking hands with her husband.

And yet, after that shot, nothing more: the two were no longer seen together on social media, Fedez returned to his silence, she continued to share only Stories with the children or work commitments, between a fashion show and the other. An attitude that has continued to make the couple’s fans suspicious and worried.

She had flown to Paris for Fashion Week one day, and then returned to Milan. On Instagram she continues to show herself only together with Leone and Vittoria, also in a Story in which she wrote “My life in a photo”. More than one wondered why her husband didn’t appear in her shot. For many, yet another sign of a crisis. Then today Fedez broke the silence.