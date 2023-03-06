Home Health «I prepare the digital will to talk to my wife and children after my death»
«I prepare the digital will to talk to my wife and children after my death»

Johnny Irwin is terminally ill cancer. She knows that his life is numbered. So she decided to return to the show “A Place in the Sun” to spread a positive message during her battle against the cancer to the lungs. The presenter is 49 and explained in November that the metastases had spread to his brain, two years after his initial diagnosis. But he took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that he was making an appearance at a live show, set to take place in Manchester on Sunday. Sharing a shot of his outfit he wrote: «Wardrobe selection: I’m not fit enough to run, but I’m ready». Irwin had ended up in the pages of international tabloids because he had been fired from his TV following his diagnosis.

«My wife can’t believe it. It’s also a rare thing for her and I to both be there». Jonnie meanwhile he’s planning to record video messages so he can still talk to his wife and three children after his death. Jonnie hosted a digital legacy segment on Morning Live earlier this month and left hosts Rav Wilding and Kimberley Walsh with the «goose bumps». The Escape To The Country host said he’s staying «seizing every opportunity» to give his wife Jessica, 40, and their three children a «bright future when i’m not here anymore». Irwin explained: «It’s amazing to think that I, too, could talk to my wife and children after my death. My diagnosis took a lot from me but it gave me the ability to prepare. The only way to make sure your digital legacy is the way you like it is to take control of it now. And I will take every opportunity to do that for the people I love».

The program continued to provide information on how to prepare a “digital will” so you can tell your loved ones what you want to happen, even social pages: a digital legacy is also important to specify the actions you want to take on certain accounts, for example on a page. Reflecting on his actions thus far, Jonnie said: «I have a lifetime of memories and while over the years many have been archived. I have now got my heart in order since my diagnosis two and a half years ago. I have posted thousands of photos online, but when I die, I have no idea what will happen to those photos».

