“I will end this unlife.” He decided to interrupt the artificial respiration, resort to palliative care and pass away in peace. It’s the story of Daniele Berna, patient with ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. 67 years old, from Sesto Fiorentinodecided not to wait for the natural course of the disease but to stop first: «After the tracheostomy operation I followed a path based on law 219 of 2017, in order to discontinue forced ventilation therapy. I came to the conclusion to do so because in my opinion it is important to maintain a dignity of life, which this disease takes away from you day after day,” he told the newspaper The Republicwho anticipated this story.

It is not infrequent that patients with ALS decide to forego intubation. But this choice usually occurs before artificial ventilation is needed. So much so that those who decide to give it up are given the “red briefcase”, which contains easy-to-use palliative medicines. Family members are taught how to use them and become like that able to sedate the sick relative when the (inevitable) respiratory crisis arrives. So the person with ALS who doesn’t want to spend the rest of his life on a respirator can fall asleep in peace and shut down, without having to go through the terrible experience of asphyxiation.

This is not euthanasia, but the legitimate suspension of vital treatment, with deep sedation which has the fundamental role of not making the patient suffer when he needs air. Daniele Berna, for his part, once the paralysis had compromised his natural breathing, had decided to continue living with the help of machines, but then, after a few years, he chose to stop.

Daniele, who in recent years had distinguished himself in a battle for ALS patients to have the right to receive free physiotherapy at home, shortly before passing away on Thursday, said: «I anticipated the end of the disease and I feel I have won against ALS».

Now his body is on display in the house in Sesto Fiorentino. «American funeral style», say the relatives who, respecting the choice of their joint, they will not have a civil or religious function celebrated. A donation box was also placed in the house: no flowers, but donations for the Aisla and Spalti associations.

