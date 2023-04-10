There are about 1,200 migrants involved in two rescue operations by the Italian Coast Guard. A fishing boat, with about 800 migrants on board, is over 120 miles southeast of Syracuse, in Italian SAR waters. On the other hand, around 400 migrants are on board a second fishing boat, also reported by Alarm Phone and intercepted by the Diciotti ship of the Coast Guard, currently in the Italian Sar area about 170 miles southeast of Capo Passero.

Migrants, about 2,000 people rescued by the Coast Guard since Friday

The rescue operations south-east of Syracuse are coordinated by Nave Peluso of the Coast Guard with the support of three SAR class 300 patrol boats and the assistance of a merchant ship present in the area. The other intervention to the South East of Capo Passero is instead managed by Nave Diciotti with the help of two merchant vessels for assistance. Coast Guard and Frontex aircraft are also supporting the search and rescue operations at sea these days. In addition to the operations underway, the various rescue operations carried out from Friday to today have made it possible to rescue around two thousand people.

“During the night we re-established contact with about 400 people: they managed to leave again and reach the Sar area shared by Malta and Italy. They report high waves and strong winds. Still no rescue in sight. Don’t abandon them at sea, rescue them now !”. Thus in a tweet Alarm Phone communicates updates on the situation of a boat in difficulty since yesterday in the waters of the Mediterranean.

Thirty-six migrants, including 8 women and a minor, were rescued during the night in the Sar area by the Coast Guard patrol boat CP319. The 7-metre small boat on which they were travelling, which set sail at 3 am last Friday, was left adrift, and the migrants, after being transferred to the rescue unit, were landed in Lampedusa. They reported being from Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Gambia and Guinea. Yesterday, in Lampedusa, there were 26 landings with a total of 974 people. The day before there had been 17 landings with 679 migrants. At dawn, there were 1,883 guests at the contrada Imbriacola hotspot, compared to a capacity of just under 400 seats. In the morning, at the disposal of the Prefecture of Agrigento, 244 will be embarked on the Galaxy line ferry which will arrive in Porto Empedocle in the evening.

The Prosecutor of Agrigento, with the regent Salvatore Vella, has opened an investigation into the shipwreck that occurred on the night between Saturday and Easter Sunday in the central Mediterranean, in Maltese Sar waters. Twenty-two survivors, including 9 women, were rescued by the Nadir ship of the German NGO Resqship which also recovered the bodies of two men. According to the testimonies of the survivors there are 18 missing. The Agrigento prosecutors have opened a file, against unknown persons, for aiding and abetting illegal immigration and death as a result of another crime. The 22 survivors, in the next few hours, will be heard by the agents of the Flying Squad who will try to reconstruct what happened. The 7-metre iron boat on which the migrants departed from Sfax were traveling sank and the 22 remained in the water for at least a couple of hours.

