Bianca Balti will undergo surgery to remove the tube a because of the risk of developing cancer. There model made a drastic decision that he wanted to share with his followers on social media. “This fall I will have my ovaries and fallopian tubes removed due to the diagnosis of BRCA1 that I received », Balti says, referring to a genetic mutation that exponentially increases the possibility of developing a tumor.

Bianca decided to play early and reduce her risk of developing cancer. Before the surgery, she wanted to freeze her eggs, in the hypothesis that she could have another child and somehow preserve her fertility. The photos of her posted on Instagram in which she showed her fertility injections had suggested that she wanted to have a third child, but things are very different and she wanted to tell her.

“The idea of ​​going through menopause at 38 is not tempting. So I wanted to do it making sure I didn’t have any regrets in the future. ” Then she explained: «My hope is to be able to freeze 5 eggs which, together with the other 5 that I had frozen last year, would give me a good chance of pregnancy success in the future». White she points out that she hasn’t chosen to want another child, but she explains that the idea of ​​still having an open door makes her choice seem less drastic and helps her to deal with it better.

“Undergoing major surgery such as double mastectomy and oophorectomy (or hysterectomy) when the breasts and ovaries are healthy is a complicated and personal choice. It cannot and must not be reduced to a judgment. I admire the courage of the women who did it before me and thanks to the testimonies of those who wrote to me in the last week, I too found the strength I didn’t think I had “, Balti finally explained in a letter, adding that she wanted to share her story to help those who like her are experiencing it or those who are facing the disease.

Last updated: Thursday 25 August 2022, 13:27



