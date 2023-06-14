“I saw it in a video”

Florence, June 14, 2023 – “I saw him in a video. It’s a man. A man in a sleeveless jacket.” Are the words to ‘Who saw it?’ of Miguel, father of Kata, the 5-year-old girl who disappeared in Florence. The 5-year-old girl’s father has strong suspicions of a man, he himself tells the cameras. And he lets it be known that he’s going to talk to the carabinieri about the reason why he has such strong suspicions about him.

Before being interviewed by the Rai crew, Miguel also spoke to journalists as he returned to the former Astor hotel after the Peruvian community’s torchlight procession: “They kidnapped herwas planned All. There are no cameras. They know what they did.”

The man ruled out the vendetta or one punishment towards him or his family. “I have no debts, I have no problems with anyone”, “I know what I did but I did it for the family – he also said, alluding to his troubles with justice -, this is proof from God”. “I’m sure Kata is alive-she concluded-and that she will return”.