For the first time the brother of Emanuela OrlandiPietro, together with the lawyer Laura Sgrò, met in Vatican the promoter of justice Alessandro Diddi, who at the end of last year reopened the investigation into the disappearance – on 22 June 40 years ago – of the fifteen-year-old daughter of a clerk of the Prefecture of the papal household. It was a long conversation, which lasted over seven hours, strongly desired by Pietro and the representatives of the family, on what has become one of the major unsolved cases in Italian and Vatican history, and on which the brother of the girl who mysteriously disappeared has always maintained that Beyond the Tiber there are still those who know the truth.

“It was a long but positive meeting, eight hours, I went at three and finished a little while ago, but I perceived the desire to clarify things,” said Pietro Orlandi on La7, on DiMartedì, about the meeting with the Vatican prosecutor Alessandro Diddi. «Diddi himself told me: “I had a mandate from the secretary and from Pope Francis to clarify 100%, to investigate at 360 degrees and not to discount anyone, from the base to the top” – he continued -, and that for me it is already a positive thing. Because I then told all the things I wanted to bring so there I was able to verbalize names and surnames of all the private investigations”.

The lawyer: “Memorandum filed, now the dossiers come out”

“We have filed a brief, the Public Prosecutor is doing its job, I think they are in a phase of deepening this brief and the documentation released previously,” said the lawyer in the evening. Sgrò, releasing some statements to the press while Pietro Orlandi is still in conversation with pg Diddi. Sgrò reported that Pietro Orlandi met Diddi as a “witness”, “for this reason my presence is not foreseen”. He then added that he hopes that the investigative activity of the Vatican pg will now “leap out of the dossiers”. «The promoter is doing his job, Pietro told me just now that he will still have some time to go», «it is certainly an important moment after so many years, even after the words we read this morning in which the promoter said that the Holy Father he gave full freedom in the investigations”, underlined the lawyer. Sgro.

«Our wish – he continued – is that finally we can shed light on this matter and that we can really write a page of history. I say this also as a citizen because today I read of the promoter’s willingness to also collaborate with the Italian justice system and this is history: it would be the first time in Italian history in which the Vatican and Italy, making use of the Concordat, truly in one reciprocal exchange can make available to each other the elements they have available, for Emanuela, for this family despite the fact that 40 years have passed».

“We hope that today will be fruitful, just as we hope that all the promoter’s work will be fruitful and that this day will be a great omen for the Senate, which has yet to schedule the vote for the commission of inquiry, we are confident that can take place by the end of the month», said the lawyer of the Orlandi family. In her memory, explained the lawyer. Sgrò, “we have gathered some elements for some time now, they are the result of a work of defensive investigations, we have made it available to the promoter now it’s up to him to carry out the appropriate investigations, evaluate the validity and completeness and above all to put all the pieces of the puzzle back together. This morning we also read that he would have found some dusty papers and this thing is nice considering that up to now the Vatican has always said it has no files and dossiers so we are confident in dusty papers».

When asked what investigations the Vatican prosecutor could make, the lawyer replied: «Surely he has at his disposal archives to which we have never had access, so the hope is that these ventilated dossiers that have been talked about for many years can in fact jump out”. «In fact, there are people still alive who can give their contribution, this is also very important. Of course it is true that the Vatican public prosecutor has jurisdiction only in this piece of land which the Rome prosecutor has never been able to access”, concluded the lawyer. Sgro. “Through the rogatory letters, so if the promoter does what we hope for the best of his work, and the state also makes its findings available to the commission of inquiry, this time a step forward will be taken”

