“I sing of shit ***, I wear makeup of shit ***”

Arise he is experiencing a complicated moment, which he did not expect in the slightest. The singer didn’t think she would end up in the eye of the storm for passing a positive opinion on Georgia Melons. The accusation made against him is insane: apparently it is not possible to support LGBTQ+ causes for years and at the same time have a good opinion of the Prime Minister expressed by the center-right.

Read also: Arisa, the phrase that displaces everyone: “Where I would like to see Giorgia Meloni”

Even Arisa’s managers advised her not to participate in Milan Pride, where she would have been the godmother, to avoid further controversy and repercussions. The singer reluctantly gave up the event, which is very important to her. On social media she continues to receive attacks and so she had a breakdown: barely holding back tears, Arisa was watching her performance on Rai1 with Massimo Ranieri. “I sing about myself ***, I make up about me *** – she complained – I turned off the TV because I don’t want to see myself, I can’t”.

Read also: Arisa, bomb on Amici: “My life doesn’t stop there”, frost with De Filippi

“I have to take a vacation – he added – but what can I do? I’ve always worked, I can’t sit still. But I’m not well.” Arisa’s true fans are very worried about her and in these hours they are filling her with messages of affection and support: “There may be difficult moments in life, you will overcome them”, wrote a user below her in the singer’s last post .