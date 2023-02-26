TARANTO – It can happen that a boy, having finished high school, is forced to go to study away from his own city. Sometimes it can happen that, in order to continue his studies, he feels that the only possibility is to go and study abroad. This is the case of Claudia, a 19-year-old from Taranto who, in order to realize her dream of wearing a white coat, had to choose to attend the Medical University of Sofia, in Bulgaria.

Hers is a story like many others: after the traditional process for the entrance test in Italy in Medicine, she ended up on a long waiting list. In the meantime you have attempted the competition for an international university. As a brilliant student that she is, she placed well and decided to go to Sofia to study. When asked if, after graduation, she plans to return to her city, she replies: «I’d like to go back, because let’s face it, all the boys are leaving Taranto. On the other hand, it was my city, my own hometown that forced me to leave a bit».

And so, despite the endless waiting lists for a medical exam, the chaos in the emergency rooms, the journeys of hope to seek out specialists, healthcare in Italy appears increasingly at risk of collapse. One of the causes is the lack of doctors. Many professionals retire, but there is no generational turnover. For some, the cause is to be found in faculties with limited numbers. But testing also comes at a cost. The preparation courses for competitions for the Faculty of Medicine range from 110 euros per child up to a cost of 3200 euros. An undeclared course can cost as much as 4,000 euros. Expenditure to which must be added about 100 euros for a manual and exam fees: each test, called Tolc, has a cost of 30 euros and from this year it can be accessed from the fourth year of high school, doubling the possibilities, but also taxes. In short, studying medicine is once again becoming a luxury for the few.

Meanwhile, students like Claudia are lost. «When I was on the waiting list, I happened to take the test in English for another country, Bulgaria. I passed on the first shot and came here», says the student. Sofia Medical University is the oldest healthcare institution in Bulgaria. It is studied in English and is attended by about 4,000 foreign students out of 11,000. In Bulgaria, as in Romania, there are many cities that invest in international faculties: «the Italian community is obviously not lacking here – says Claudia – but there are also German students , Greek, English, French. We are talking about an international university at 360 degrees».

And meltin pot which fascinates young people, plus one of the lowest university fees in Europe, good training and many laboratories. To the point that the quality of the education she is given goes far beyond the expectations Claudia had before leaving: «there are many workshops, we touch what we study by hand, we don’t stop at the notions. I know that many of my classmates who study medicine have to do a large part of their studies alone, because there isn’t a professor who follows you. Here, on the other hand, we are organized into classes: many small classes, with laboratory teachers and then the larger classes for the lessons that must all be followed together. Go back to Italy? I don’t know if that will happen. For now, let’s think about the degree».