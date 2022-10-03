from Simona Marchetti

The 26-year-old influencer, also known for her relationship with Damiano David of the Maneskin, shared the new diagnosis on Instagram, also showing the latest tattoo she made a few days before discovering the chronic disease.

A few days ago Giorgia Soleri received the fifth diagnosis of a clinical picture that was already quite complex for a 26-year-old: in fact, vulvodynia and endometriosis, from which she suffered as a young girl, were not enough, now the influencer – also known for her relationship with Damiano David of the Maneskin – discovered that she is also affected by a form of fibromyalgia, “which is part of the great umbrella term of Central Sensitivity Syndrome, or even central sensitization”, as Soleri herself wrote in a long post on Instagram.

In support of a photo showing her latest tattoo – “Together We Are Stronger” – the writer then explained to her followers her state of mind in the face of the umpteenth test that destiny reserved for her, but she did it without lose the usual irony “because otherwise it is over”, even though we know that now another long and painful path awaits. “I would be hypocritical if I denied the mixture of terror and anger that pervaded my body after yet another diagnosis. Once she got home she was a bit of a blow. Not that I didn’t expect it, but I feel as if it was already an effort to carry my body around, as if I were always in a deficit of energy ».

Today more than ever, to help her there is the awareness that millions of women suffer from her own health problems and talking about them without taboos or shame is already a first step to exorcise them. «I discovered that sharing is an enriching journey, never one way – concluded Soleri in her social message. When you give something, it always comes back to you and empathy, love, support, closeness, silent hugs and loud looks returned to me. A few hours before this diagnosis, by a coincidence that makes you smile in retrospect, I was tattooing TOGHETER WE ARE STRONGER and today I feel it more than ever. Thank you".