Naomi Bocchi breaks the silence. A social outburst that has long been expected… but it’s not on Francesco Totti and on theirs love story which has been filling the pages of the for months gossip Italian and beyond. Pupone’s new girlfriend continues to prefer silence on the highly controversial separation between her and her man Ilary Blasibut decided to spill the beans on his own illness.

Read also> Ilary Blasi, sexy workout in the gym (without Bastian): the video drives fans crazy

“A time to keep quiet”

«There is a time for everything… one to speak and one to be silent. All my life I have chosen to remain silent to protect myself»: ​​this is how the long and unexpected story begins outburst by Noemi Bocchi on Instagram. The first for the new girlfriend of Francesco Totti since she has become popular due to her relationship with the former Roma footballer. The 34-year-old has decided to speak on her own social, private until a few months ago and then open to all (with over 47,000 active followers). «Most of the time because I wasn’t heard by the people close to me and staying silent was easier. Many times because I’ve been told about roles that didn’t belong to me, but even “uncomfortable” roles are part of everyone’s life and are accepted for various reasons», added Noemi.

His secret pain

Before talking in detail about his condition, the partner of Totti she shared a profound reflection on herself: «For a long time I felt halfway: half here and half elsewhere. An elsewhere that I didn’t know and that scared me. Then came a semblance of well-being where I started to feel good, finally. As if by magic every bit scattered here and there of my life was returning to its place. I felt it in my bones, in my tears and in my smiles… I finally felt it».

Vent on Totti?

Noemi Bocchi therefore explained the real reason for her outburst. The mind immediately went to the business Totti-Blasibut actually Naomi Bocchi he confides in his own follower, speaking of something completely different: «Actually I’m referring to something that concerns only me and which, later, I discovered concerns many women. Thanks to their stories full of courage, I found the strength to tell you what is starting to invalidate my days”. Lady Totti recounted her experience thus: «After i party I started to feel bad and everyone dismissed me with a: “You gave birth, it’s normal”. 8 years after the second pregnancy I discovered that what I had has a name and contains all the symptoms I have: I suffer from Abdominal diastasis. I discovered I have it thanks to the groups Facebook in which there are women who with their testimony give courage to other women. This thing struck me a lot: women who support each other to overcome a malaise that is not understood either by families or by society. An intervention that passes as aesthetic, but has very little aesthetic».

Path

«Thanks to them I decided the path to take and with whom! Their stories made me aware and I decided to do my part by sharing my journey and also telling you about feelings that the article on pregnancy aroused in me … feelings that are generated in all women who have pathology and are asked inappropriate questions. If women alone are pure strength, together they are hurricanes!», concluded Noemi Bocchi who from her ex-husband Mario Caucci he had two children, Sofia and Tommaso, who are now 10 and 8 years old respectively.

Francis’ comment

Among the many likes and comments, that of Francesco Tottiwho publicly made a promise of love to his Noemi: «And I will be close to you». A comment that is moving the web and which underlines how solid and true their love is.

What is diastasis recti

Per abdominal diastasis means the enlargement and excessive separation of the musculature central rectus abdominis, longitudinally. This musculature, which is one of the main ones of the anterior abdominal wall, is formed by a right rectus abdominis muscle and a left rectus abdominis muscle, held together by a thin band of connective tissue, the so-called linea alba, which runs from below the sternum to to the pelvic bones, joining the two rectus-abdominal muscles and allowing the continence of the internal viscera. This band is very resistant, but little elastic, for this reason when, for some reason, it weakens or becomes thinner, it hardly returns to its initial conditions spontaneously. Here then we speak of abdominal diastasis, a problem that can have different degrees depending on the removal, greater or lesser, of the two rectus-abdominal muscles.

Last updated: Thursday 23 February 2023, 20:33



© breaking latest news