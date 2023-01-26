If you suffer from insomnia, you know how devastating it is. When you can’t sleep well, that’s when you realize how important rest is. In this article, I tell you firsthand what my experience with insomnia has been.

Last update: January 26, 2023

I managed to stay awake for 48 hours. For years, bedtime has been a cruel reminder of the impossibility of rest. I think my insomnia originates from a loss I suffered in my adolescence and that I couldn’t handle. I was lucky to get help and it saved me, but I suffer from insomnia.

Not being able to “put yourself in the arms of Morpheus” and get up at dawn, when everyone is asleep and everything is dark and silent, is very unpleasant. Even though I knew I wasn’t alone, it was inevitable that loneliness would take over me.

Sometimes I had to postpone plans and appointments that were impossible for me to keep due to fatigue.

The consequences of insomnia

Have you ever felt sleepy when you shouldn’t? I do, because I suffer from insomnia. Even though I couldn’t sleep at night, I yawned frequently during the day and even fell asleep in class. Daytime sleepiness was very severe.

Paradoxically, during the day, normal people do productive things, such as going to work, school, college or going out with friends or partners. How hateful it was to feel unable to do the things that sleepers normally do.

I started accumulating debts in all subjects. Despite the studies, my performance has drastically decreased. Over time I realized that sleep is a physiological process that is fundamental for memory.

Thanks to sleep, the transfer of information from short-term to long-term memory takes place. This means that, unable to sleep, he was unable to learn new information.

The biggest repercussions of insomnia for me have been anxiety, irritability, isolation, and low mood.

Therapy has helped me

I decided to go to the psychologist. I can say I was lucky because some people find it difficult to access effective and affordable psychological care. In consultation I learned what anxiety meant and how rumination was affecting my sleep.

Going to the psychologist was one of the most comforting experiences I’ve ever had. The experience of being in a safe environment, without feeling judged, and being able to “let go” is radically liberating.

From the psychologist I learned that talking about problems with others is not for weak people. Talking about the things that made me feel fragile and helpless made the glasses through which I saw life have kinder lenses.

In consultation I learned some behaviors that I had to postpone. When you have insomnia, do you look at the clock? This was first on the list. Checking what time it is when we have insomnia is one of the worst options.

One of the chains of thoughts I had was, “Is it 3:00 in the morning already? I won’t sleep enough! I have to sleep well to be able to perform, so I won’t give my best tomorrow either!” !”. Surely, looking at the time on the clock was very counterproductive.

I avoid looking at the time that strikes the clock when I have insomnia, because it acts like gasoline that is thrown into the fire to make it burn more.

I suffer from insomnia, but I can get better

Over time I learned that sleep… is unmanageable! In return, I also learned that steps can be taken to make it easier, such as having a nightly routine or exercising. Getting your brain a little tired with some reading instead of being passive in front of a screen can also help.

The shadow of insomnia still visits me from time to time, but now I have the tools to fight it: I train, I try to have a light and early dinner; and I practiced an exercise I learned in consultation with my psychologist called “worry postponement”, which is to “consciously decide to transfer” the moment when I think about things, the next day in the morning and it works!

It may interest you …