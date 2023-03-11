What’s better than black cabbage, cabbage and bean soup to warm up from the low temperatures of these days? It is a hot, tasty and decidedly rich dish, a peasant recipe whose origins date back to Tuscany and, despite its simplicity, it manages to appeal even to those who usually do not like liquid textures too much.

The success will be so great that you will cook it often and willingly. Furthermore, by not using ingredients of animal origin but of vegetable origin, it is ideal for those who follow a vegetarian or vegan diet, therefore it satisfies the dietary needs of many.

Then, it is perfect for those who want to keep fit, as it has a very light yield that does not jeopardize the efforts made to lose weight. Also rest assured regarding the preparation, it is very easy and fast.

The recipe for bean, cabbage and cabbage soup: it’s delicious!

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: about 1 hour

Total time: 1 hour and 20 minutes

Servings: 8

Calories: 290 per serving

Ingredients

500 gr of raw beans (previously cooked)

1 black cabbage cleaned and shredded

½ chopped cabbage

4 cherry tomatoes cut into slices

2 potatoes peeled and diced

2 carrots peeled and chopped chopped

250 ml of tomato puree

2 minced garlic cloves

1 stalk of chopped celery

1 chopped onion

1 sprig of rosemary

1 chilli

a drizzle of olive oil

A few tablespoons of grated cheese (optional)

Just enough pepper

Just enough salt

Preparation

First, pour a little oil into a saucepan, insert the rosemary sprig, the chilli pepper, the celery stick, the onion, the carrot and the minced garlic cloves, then season with salt and pepper. Now stir, let it brown for a few minutesremove the chilli pepper and rosemary, add the diced potatoes, stir, pour in the tomato sauce and mix. Now add the chopped cabbage, mix, add the chopped black cabbage, the sliced ​​cherry tomatoes, cover with water, stir, add salt and pepper, cover with a lid and let it cook for at least 1 hour. Finally, add half the dose of beans to the soup, instead place the other half in a container with high edges, beat them with an immersion blender, pour the cream obtained into the pot, mix wellseason with more salt and pepper, switch off and serve.

For the preparation of the bean, cabbage and cabbage soup you can look at the video recipe and subscribe to the youtube channel!

