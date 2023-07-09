I tested the Hyundai New Kona Hybrid in a three-time artistic journey

The Hyundai Nuova Kona Hybrid officially arrives in Italy, effectively maintaining just the name and completely changing identities. Larger, more sophisticated and more technological, it was born by listening to the needs and feedback of the owners of the first generation, but also by looking at the Ioniq range both in terms of external design and internal practicality.

Always available in three engines, waiting for the electric one that will arrive in the autumn, I drove the new 141-hp Kona Hybrid in the more refined and sporty N Line trim in an artistic and avant-garde journey that goes from visionary aesthetics to the celebration of classicism. Here’s how it went.

A debut in grand style with the Kona Unlimited installation in Milan, the work of the Turin artistic duo Van Orton

In the background, the new almost completed skyscraper by Gae Aulenti. “Yay ​​or nay”?

The installation is immersive and accompanies the debut of Kona for the month of July

The duo Van Orton he often works with technology and mechanics, combining these concepts with a futuristic but comic style

Again through their style, the two artists make it possible to discover the car both by emphasizing the “negative” details…

The version on display is the N Line, whose lights highlight the dynamism of the side and the front LED line, called the “Seamless Horizon Lamp”

Both allowing you to discover its most interesting features

With torches we can go to deepen some areas of the car. The wow effect is there and it was successful

Like all of Hyundai’s newer cars, the new Kona Hybrid is very aesthetic. Inside, however, it collects the practicality of the Ioniq range

Starting with the design of the steering wheel, elegant but also practical with all the controls where they are needed

For example, the gear selector is a lever behind the steering wheel

It is definitely the most comfortable solution of all

The central tunnel is spacious and customizable in setting

Now a large compartment, now two cup holders

And there’s also the double 12.3” curved display with infotainment with updated graphics

Much more modern and intuitive! Too bad that compatibility with CarPlay and Android Auto remains only with cable

The rationality that “harmonises” all the functions by integrating them into the environment is perfect

A unicum, then, the possibility of choosing whether to use the Type-C only for recharging or also for data exchange

Immediately below, the housing for the smartphone with wireless charging

The larger dimensions can also be seen immediately from the fact that even the tallest, like me, don’t have to set the seat too much

The real gain, however, is behind and in the boot, which now starts at 466 litres!

Heading towards Lake Orta, Kona is still an excellent town, especially with the full hybrid

The increase in size corresponds to a decrease in consumption from an average of 5 to 4.5 liters per 100 km (WLTP)

In extra-urban and motorway, the safety systems, the excellent grip but above all the soundproofing are appreciated

The automatic gearbox now has 6 ratios, but lacks a bit in recovery. Nothing that can’t be solved by putting on sport and activating the sequential, which on the N Line means “having fun”

Pause moment, I hadn’t had enough breakfast

I paid homage to my passion for the North with Autogrill’s new Cinnamon Twists

The new dashboard graphics, which incorporate the colors of the car, are also very clean and pleasant

Another plus, the screen is rather opaque and therefore not very reflective, it is particularly appreciated in summer

From the modernity of Milan to the classicism of Omegna, which Kona “respects” in silence…

The full hybrid proceeds almost exclusively in electric mode below 50 km/h and in reverse, if the battery has sufficient charge

…to directly overlook the lake. Not bad in this red the N Line, right?

Compared to the XClass, the N Line is slightly lower and stiffer in stance, longer (4.385m) and more elegant with body-coloured wheel arches and bumper

The Seamless Horizon Lamp is also used at the rear, which has an almost coupe-like sloping rear window

In continuity with the older generation there are the split light clusters

The pandane with the red boat was not wanted but it fits with it

Also exclusive to the N Line are the two-colour 18” wheels

No, a new generation of the Kona N is not currently planned

The final destination sums up the Kona’s journey well: modern building against a classic background. And exceptional culinary art

It’s called LAQUA by the Lake, and the restaurant is managed by Antonino Cannavacciuolo

The swimming pool directly on the lake has its reason

Too bad we didn’t have time to take a dip

Appetizer: Fassona tartare, hazelnut and anchovies

The second work, or rather the first, is called “PPP”: plin, potatoes, and provola

Best in class: duck, potatoes and spring onion

And bread, butter and jam for dessert. I bet you would never have seen it

After lunch, a visit to the deck chairs wouldn’t hurt. And instead, a last look at the lake and then back to Milan

Hyundai New Kona Hybrid: considerations and prices

Bottom line, the new Kona Hybrid is a huge step forward, made to consecrate a model that has also been very successful in Italy. Not only bigger, it’s also much more refined, with an internal layout that follows the brand’s philosophy of valuing people and leaving as much space as possible. The design, moreover, starts from the electric variant, which we will see in the autumn and which in turn improves in performance, while the full hybrid remains the best compromise for those looking for good performance but without affecting consumption, albeit with a small compromise on the recovery on the highway. In exchange, it will have good finishes and excellent soundproofing, also wanting an excellent audio system if it chooses to combine it with the 7-speaker Bose system, for now reserved only for the top of the X Class range.

The technological sector is also top-level, with first class ADAS and a new infotainment, to which is added the possibility of combining the Digital Key, i.e. unlocking and starting the car via smartphone.

As for the price, the new Kona Hybrid starts at €34,500 under construction X Line. For the version we tested, the N Line, we start at €35,500 and reach €37,600 by adding the Ultimate Red tint, a contrasting black roof and the Tech Pack with digital key.

