The canker sores on the tongue must have been the fault of the wisdom tooth. At the maximum of stress, due to the hours of work as a flight attendant. But for Charlotte they were the symptom of a far worse nightmare. After several misdiagnoses, doctors found her tongue tumor, which forced her to remove part of it and replace it with leg muscles.

“Putin has Parkinson’s and pancreatic cancer”: the Russian spy reveals the Tsar’s illness. And the video of IV therapy appears

Vomiting and diarrhea after lasagna at the restaurant: 57 Spanish tourists intoxicated, some hospitalized

The case

Charlotte Webster-Salter, now 27, began struggling with tongue canker sores in 2018. That year she worked as a flight attendant, with exhausting schedules and a busy life. She had been seen by a dentist, who had blamed those outbreaks on the arrival of wisdom teeth. A totally wrong diagnosis. For the next two years, the canker sores continued to show up in the same spots.

“In my head, I thought it was just stress or a feeling of exhaustion. I also thought it was due to a hangover or eating spicy food, ”the girl told The Independent. She had to wait until 2021 for an accurate diagnosis, when she was referred to a specialist at St. Richards Hospital in Chichester, southern England, and discovered she had mouth cancer. A very rare diagnosis, especially in a patient with her characteristics: «I was told that it is a disease that affects smokers in old age. They are a rare case, ”she said.

The operation

During the operation (which lasted nine hours), doctors cut off part of her tongue and replaced it with a “skin flap” made of her own thigh muscle. But although the initial surgery went well, Charlotte’s new tongue needed further surgery, due to a problem with blood flow. The course was long and tiring. She had to relearn how to talk and eat, but her cancer adventure was finally over.

Charlotte Webster-Salter sharing her story to raise awareness about signs and symptoms of #oralcancer.

Cancer Research UK (CRUK) https://t.co/8JAV1ho8Fx — Catherine Leong (@CatherineJLeong) November 3, 2022

Last updated: Thursday 3 November 2022, 19:04



© breaking latest news