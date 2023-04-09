The latest updates on men’s health have caused some concern among his followers. Here’s what happened

The story of Wezz Schulze is one of those that has most impressed viewers of Lives at the Limit. The program follows obese people and tries to get them back to a normal life.

Wess showed up on the broadcast weighing in 319 kg and therefore his was a very uphill start. The 36-year-old man said his food problem started when he was little. His parents’ divorce had pained him deeply, mostly because it was his mother was an alcoholic and he had been entrusted to his father.

But his troubles were not over, because a member of his family molested him and since then his childhood has been characterized by one trauma after another. He no longer wanted to create ties with people, and so he would have started eating so much to make himself unwatchable in the eyes of others. A painful story of him. He also revealed on the program that he is homosexual, and that he had daddy issues when he came out. He felt emotionally abandoned and took even more refuge in food.

Lives on the Edge, what happened to Wess

After a long time, with the support of his father, he decided to take control of his life and lose weight. She then received approval for the operation and everything went smoothly. Wess had been good, he had lost 103 kg, and at the end of the episode weighed 216 kg (from 319). After his participation in the program, however, something unexpected happened.

Wess continued to lose weight following all of Dr. Now’s directions, cut his hair and did hour-long workouts. Wesley’s father, Rick, always accompanied him to all appointments with Dr. Nowzaradan and supported him constantly.

Unfortunately, however, there was an unexpected event: One day Wess was rushed to the hospital for complications gallbladder. The young man from the hospital wanted to reassure his followers that he will recover soon and that this hitch will not come between him and the weight loss journey. Wess is doing a great job on himself. Perhaps, who knows, just the fact that he lost weight quickly may have had an impact on the gallbladder. However, the young man said that he will continue in his path.