“I told De Laurentiis I’m tired”

A historic vintage for the Napoli: the conquest of the 3rd Scudetto 33 years after the previous one and the landing, for the first time in its history, up to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The blue boss Luciano Spalletti, after a triumphant season, officially announces his farewell from the Neapolitan club. After Aurelio De Laurentiis, who in the past few hours had anticipated the separation from the Certaldo coachit was Spalletti himself who confirmed the separation.

Spalletti and farewell to Napoli

On the sidelines of the MLC Inside The Sport award, he spoke of the past season, but also of his farewell to Napoli: “There are three rules: have strong players, a club that can show you strong players and can make them available to you, and Giuntoli is one of the best directors I’ve ever had, and the heart of the city. Why does a story like this end? Sometimes for too much love we leave each other. When you find yourself facing a city like Naples, which deserves so many things, you have to ask yourself if you are able to make them available. I’m tired, I need to take a break. Naples deserves much more than normal things. Here they have seen the strongest footballer in the world, and very strong coaches have passed: a master like Sarri, Ancelotti who is one of the number one, a passionate like Gattuso, an international profile like Benitez. So you go to Naples to win. The first year I didn’t succeed, and therefore you start asking yourself questions every time: will I be able to do it? This year I’m not able, so I take a step back. In the dinner with De Laurentiis I said that I would be on a standstill for a year, that I would not have coached Napoli or any other team. I’m glad he said it, it was right for the company to say it. I will miss everything a bit, and I will realize it when Napoli play“.