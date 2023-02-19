First the fear, then the happy ending. A little girl was born in a taxi on the way to the hospital. It happened today, Sunday February 19, at Torino. “He gave his first cry right in my car,” says Ivana, the taxi driver, who told Ansa about her “beautiful and exciting experience”. The little girl saw the light in front of the Maria Vittoria hospital.

FURTHER INFORMATION news “>

«When the doctors arrived – says the taxi driver – they didn’t have to think only of the child and her mother, but also of me: my legs were numb with emotion. Then they said everything was fine. And now I’m really happy.” Ivana, a taxi driver for thirteen years, now employed by the Turin Taxi Cooperative, had answered a call from via Chatillon. Waiting for her she found a family made up of a father, mother and three girls. «He-she says-she wanted us all to go to the hospital together but I couldn’t load five people. He should have specified it in the phone call even if, of course, in the excitement of the moment he must not have thought about it ».

She gives birth in the car on autopilot. “World’s first Tesla baby born”

Thus, only the pregnant woman got into the taxi and asked to be taken to the Sant’Anna hospital even though, as Ivana had pointed out, it was further away than the Maria Vittoria hospital (which has an obstetrics ward ). «During the journey – recalls the taxi driver – I tried to keep calm. “Breathe”, I said to her, “be calm” ». But already after a few hundred metres, at the crossroads between Corso Novara and Corso Giulio Cesare, the passenger began to exclaim ‘I have the thrusts’ and then the taxi headed towards the Maria Vittoria, horn blaring and a rag waved out the window to make it clear to other motorists that it was an emergency situation. «When we arrived in front of the hospital and stopped – Ivana says again – I took off her trousers. The head of her baby was already out. The sanitary ware arrived soon after and I must admit that they had to take care of me too. But it was a beautiful experience. And now I’m really very happy».