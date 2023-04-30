Home » «I too have had offers to sing in Russia but it is unacceptable»- breaking latest news
Health

«I too have had offers to sing in Russia but it is unacceptable»- breaking latest news

by admin
«I too have had offers to sing in Russia but it is unacceptable»- breaking latest news

A comment, which however clarifies his thought well. Â«I too had several calls to do concerts in Russia but I declinedÂ». So Al Bano had his say about Pupo’s participation in what is considered the Russian San Remo, Road to Yalta. When asked, you added: “I love the Russian people but as long as this situation exists, which is unacceptable, I don’t feel like it”.

The one of Albano Carrisi is one of the most famous voices in Russia, which is why he ended up, like Pupo, on the black list drawn up by theUkraine. But the Apulian singer has repeatedly expressed himself invoking peace and condemning the Russian invasion.

The event in Moscow

Pupo is expected as a special guest of the event on May 2, at the Kremlin Arena. Among the stated purposes of the event is that of spreading Russian propaganda also with respect to the war.

See also  Is eating cherries recommended? What if you eat them every day

You may also like

Trentino, the M62 bear found dead: it was...

Are you normal weight or overweight? How to...

“I defend the Basaglia law” Eugenio Borgna interviewed...

Teenagers grow up, in the gym. Pros and...

Red Dead Redemption 2: A player tricked an...

Corona-News: The warning function of the Corona-App expires

Naples-Salernitana, direct 0-0: Osimhen and Olivera dangerous –...

These grasses, groundcovers and flowers go with it!

Benedetta Rossi like a raging river: she reveals...

A two million euro cure to save a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy