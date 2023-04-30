«I too have had offers to sing in Russia but it is unacceptable»- breaking latest news

A comment, which however clarifies his thought well. Â«I too had several calls to do concerts in Russia but I declinedÂ». So Al Bano had his say about Pupo’s participation in what is considered the Russian San Remo, Road to Yalta. When asked, you added: “I love the Russian people but as long as this situation exists, which is unacceptable, I don’t feel like it”.

The one of Albano Carrisi is one of the most famous voices in Russia, which is why he ended up, like Pupo, on the black list drawn up by theUkraine. But the Apulian singer has repeatedly expressed himself invoking peace and condemning the Russian invasion.