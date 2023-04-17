“I took a risk, but I’m happy to be alive”

At 18 she was diagnosed with cancer. Four years later Cristina Jovanovic gave birth to a baby, she did with the heart and a lung crushed by a tumor mass. She became a mother thanks to a caesarean performed at Molinette in Turin and, a few weeks later, thanks to a long and risky surgery, she was able to free herself from the danger that loomed over her life. Both are at home, in a town in the province of Turin after the most important stages experienced in two hospitals of the Città della Salute of Turin: the obstetric-gynecological Sant’Anna and the Molinette. «I’ve begun my second life, or maybe it’s the third, by now I’ve lost count. Every day that passes I experience it as a gift,” the girl told Corriere della Sera.

Cristina Jovanovic, the tumor at 18 years old

In 2019, the girl was diagnosed with chest sarcoma, an aggressive malignant tumor. «I was not well, but at first I blamed the stress for the final exam. -he said-Then the lymph nodes got swollen, the first diagnosis at the hospital in Ivrea was a cyst. We are a family of farmers and when we went up to the pastures in Valle d’Aosta, at 2,200 metres, I began to have a fever and lose weight. So at the hospital in Aosta they did a lung x-ray». Then the biopsy revealed the sarcoma. «I was no longer breathing, the doctors sent me into a pharmacological coma and put a stent between my bronchial tubes. But they feared that when I woke up I would have a bad life». The young woman fights against evil, under treatment at the San Luigi di Orbassano (Turin) and then at the Candiolo Institute, where she is followed by Dr. Giovanni Grignani. Chemotherapy and radiotherapy conquer metastases, but that boulder in her chest remains there. Surgical removal is not recommended due to the very high risk of damaging vital organs. The enormous difficulties do not extinguish the projects of the girl and her partner who decide to have a child, even though they are aware of the risks to the woman’s heart. Thus a cesarean birth was planned, at the Sant’Anna, performed by Professor Alberto Revelli and Dr. Silvana Arduino. Successful birth but a few months later the conditions of the young girl worsen again: her lungs are increasingly compressed. There is nothing left to do but remove the tumor mass, even if it is glued to the walls of the heart to a large part of the left lung.

“I never thought about giving up”

«It’s been almost 4 years and it’s been really hard, but I never thought about giving up. It seems crazy to say with everything that has happened to me, but in the end I even had a bit of luck and someone up there gave me a hand», added Cristina. «I remember that when I started to lose weight I was studying for the final exam at the Lombriasco agricultural high school – she continued in the story – I thought it was just a little tension and, after graduating, I still left for Greece with the my companions, but on vacation I was sick and on my way back I immediately went to the hospital. And my horizon suddenly changed»

The intervention

Thoraco-pulmonary surgeons (coordinated by Professor Enrico Ruffini), with the collaboration of cardiac surgeons (directed by Professor Mauro Rinaldi), study all possible solutions. And they give indications for the operation at the Molinettes: the operation lasts 6 hours, performed by Professor Enrico Ruffini, doctors Marco Pocar, Paraskevas Lyberis and Matteo Roffinella. The tumor, which weighs a kilo and a half, is removed, preserving the heart and restoring full lung function. After 10 days the young woman returns home and after a month her heart starts beating normally again and her breathing returns to normal. «Some time before, on television, I had seen the Red Bracelets series and I always thought that it would never happen to me – she explained – Then I found myself in a reality where I was struggling even to move and in that case either you fell into the abyss or you appeal to the last remaining energy and try to fight. I have never given up, and I have found a team of fantastic doctors that I will never stop thanking”.

Being a mom

The dream of becoming a mother has allowed her not to give up. “My partner and I wanted a child and, even though we knew it would be a risk, we decided to take it. Fabio represents my hope and his smile is the light at the end of the tunnel. Even though I know it’s not over and that my body is “damaged”. But I’m happy to be alive.”