Like 3.8 million women in Germany: "I tormented myself from diet to diet without success": Kati suffers from lipoedema

Millions of women suffer from what is known as lipoedema. This leads to a pathological proliferation of fat cells, without those affected being able to change this through exercise or a diet. Still (too) few people know about the disease – and those affected are left alone with the treatment costs.

For as long as I can remember I have been at war with my body. There was this whispering in my head that kept telling me I was too fat all day. “Pull in your stomach”, “Hide your legs”, “Eat less”. The older I got, the louder the voice got.

As a teenager, I bought my first satiety pills and cellulite creams to tackle my problem areas. In the years that followed, my body, my legs to be exact, changed more and more noticeably – no matter how hard I worked against it. My thighs and calves grew disproportionately in size compared to the rest of my body.

I tormented myself unsuccessfully from one diet to the next and then much further, not knowing that there was an explanation for all of this: I suffer from a chronic fat distribution disorder called lipoedema.

This is an excerpt from the book “Echt ist mein Perfect – Lipoedema: An underestimated disease and how I learned to accept my body” by Youtuber DominoKati. In 2019 she went public with her diagnosis. She wants to give the disease a face and encourage others who are affected, she says. Because Kati is not alone in this. Millions of women suffer from it, some without even knowing it.

"Real is my perfect – lipoedema: an underestimated disease and how I learned to accept my body" by DominoKati with Saskia Hirschberg

Lipoedema – 3.8 million people in Germany affected

According to the Hanover Medical School, 3.8 million people in Germany suffer from the chronic fat distribution disorder lipoedema. It occurs almost exclusively in women. Experts also assume a high number of unreported cases. Many, it is feared, could confuse their lipoedema with being overweight or obese. Even doctors do not always recognize the disease, which for some of those affected marks another (low) point in their ordeal.

Those affected experience an uncontrolled proliferation of fat cells in the fatty tissue of the subcutaneous tissue. The fat deposits usually appear on the legs, less often on the arms. Hard bumps can be felt in the affected areas, while ankles and wrists often remain slender. Feet and hands are also never affected by lipoedema. A common consequence is a disproportionate distribution – in extreme cases, affected people wear tops in XS and pants in XL.

Lipoedema – these are the symptoms

are considered to be classic symptoms

Feelings of tension and heaviness in the legs, pain when walking, water retention, severe dents (stronger and more lumpy than cellulite), inexplicable bruises and pain at the slightest touch.

According to the Lipoedema Society, the disease can be roughly divided into three stages:

Stadium I: the skin surface is smooth, the subcutaneous fat appears evenly dense and homogeneous.

Stadium II: the skin surface is wavy, the subcutaneous fat is palpable in knots.

Stadium III: the surface of the skin shows a cobblestone-like relief, the subcutaneous fatty tissue is nodular, there is a massive increase in circumference with overhanging tissue parts.

If the disease is not treated, the symptoms will get worse. In extreme cases, it can lead to joint damage and misalignment of the legs. That is why early diagnosis is so important.

Three “A” symptoms must be present for a diagnosis to be made

For the medical diagnosis, in addition to fatty tissue proliferation, a tendency to hematoma (bruising for no apparent reason) and dysesthesia (sensitivity to touch or pressure) must be present. These three symptoms are referred to as “A symptoms”.

There are also so-called “B-symptoms”, which can vary individually. These include, for example, difficulty concentrating, tiredness, tachycardia, shortness of breath, but also psychological problems. Those affected report inability to work, eating disorders and depression. Obesity is also considered to be a very common comorbidity.

Self-test tip: When you touch the skin, it feels as if there are small Styrofoam beads underneath. However, an actual diagnosis can only be made by a doctor. In this case, a phlebologist is the right contact person. He specializes in the detection and treatment of vascular diseases.

Diagnosis as liberation: “I finally knew it wasn’t my fault”

Many sufferers do not feel comfortable in their bodies. It can also be extremely stressful psychologically. In her book, Kati reports strong self-doubt, body shaming on the internet and nervous breakdowns in the toilet. Social media with the numerous beauty filters would have exacerbated this even further. “I thought I was surrounded by skinny supermodels,” she writes.

Some also report stigmatization. They are accused of being lazy, unsportsmanlike or eating poorly. But the fact is: The fat deposits are caused by an illness and have nothing to do with exercise or nutrition.

A diagnosis can therefore feel like a relief for many of those affected. “My attitude towards my body changed. I finally knew it wasn’t my fault that I wasn’t fighting the weight gain,” Kati writes. In addition, knowledge of the disease also shifted her focus. “Suddenly it wasn’t just about my looks anymore, but above all about my health.”

cause and treatment options

The exact cause of lipedema is not clear. Since the first symptoms usually appear during puberty or after pregnancy, experts suspect hormonal triggers. An accumulation in families also indicates that the disease can be inherited.

The treatment is therefore primarily aimed at relieving the symptoms. These include:

Conservative therapy: Compression therapy, manual lymphatic drainage

Operative Therapie: Liposuction (liposuction)

exercise and nutritional therapy

psychotherapy

Kati has opted for liposuction, i.e. surgical liposuction. “Liposuction is the only therapy capable of eliminating lipoedema and lastingly relieving the pain,” her doctor is quoted as saying in the book. “So it is by no means an aesthetic operation, but a medically indicated intervention.” However, a lasting improvement is only possible if regular exercise and a healthy diet are established in the long term, emphasizes the doctor. She advises against crash diets.

A year after her first operation (there have been two in total so far), Kati has managed to lose twelve kilos thanks to a change in diet and regular exercise. Like most of those affected, she had to pay for the costs of the surgery herself.

Half of the patients have to go into debt for surgery

The problem is that health insurance companies currently only cover the costs or a large part of the costs for conservative therapy. Surgical costs are only approved in individual cases and under certain conditions (lipoedema stage III and BMI below 34). “That’s hardly possible, even with the best nutritional conditions,” criticizes Kati’s doctor in the book.

As a result, the majority of patients have to pay for the surgery themselves. According to a survey by the Lipoedema Society, 77 percent of the 1,500 respondents were. Half of all patients even had to take out a loan and go into debt. Because a liposuction is very expensive at 4000 to 6000 euros per operation – and usually two or three are necessary.

Experts and patient advocates have therefore been fighting for an adjustment for a long time. In June there was even a hearing in the Bundestag. Martin Danner from the Federal Self-Help Working Group spoke of a “system failure” in the treatment of affected women in stages I and II. All experts and experts present emphasized the benefits of liposuction and that at the earliest possible stage. This is more effective and can protect against orthopedic complications, explained Tobias Hirsch, a specialist in plastic surgery and board member of the Lipoedema Society. “It is difficult to understand why the patients are denied this.” Especially since conservative therapy is more expensive. The costs for a lymphatic drainage amount to about 6000 euros and that every year.

A lack of data is given as the reason for the non-acceptance. Small hope: The LIPLEG study, which has been running since 2021, is examining the benefits of liposuction at all stages. Study results are expected by the end of 2024. Then a new decision should be made as to whether liposuction should be included as a health insurance benefit for those affected at all stages.

“I never would have dreamed that the whole thing could be due to an illness”

Kati hopes to reach other sufferers with her book and contribute to an early diagnosis. Because: “I would never have dreamed that the whole thing could be due to an illness.” It is important to find a way of dealing with the illness through the various therapeutic approaches as well as sport and nutrition – “not only for our physical health, but also for our psychological well-being”.

