Bolognese, 81 years old, Mara Maionchi – music producer and historical judge of the broadcast X Factor – in 2015 he discovered, “by chance”, that he had a cancer breast.

“It happened during a normal checkup”, she says, thanking her luck (“the night before the diagnosis I had a presentiment”), science (the care of a radiologist, in particular) and her discipline (“I do a once a year, always “). After successfully passing the surgery, and recovering her health, Maionchi has become one of the most active supporters of prevention, of which she became the spokesperson on the Rai2 program Nudi per la vita, now being replicated on RaiPlay.

How did you find out you had cancer?

“They found my tumor by chance, because I had a routine visit. Is it unpleasant? Scares? Of course, if you don’t want to know anything about your body, every visit becomes a shock. Also a check on the tonsils. But prevention is essential here: a mammogram once a year must always be done. At any age. You have to play in advance, that’s the trick ».

Isn’t manual self-control enough?

«Certainly self-examination is useful, but only mammography is decisive. And today it is simple and practical to do it, one visit per year, possibly in the same period, and perhaps with a referring doctor. The cost? A false problem. With the mutual fund it has an acceptable price. It can also be done in clinics and during the months of prevention. Just inquire ».

Who do you have to thank for your intuition?

“A radiologist. At a certain point she said to me: something is wrong here. I didn’t understand anything there and then, I did a mammogram every year and I never had any problems. And thank goodness we have deepened ».

What happens when such news is received?

“When they tell you you have a tumor, you get a very strong blow. The time to recover from that first shock is three to four days. Immediately after that you have to think about how to act and react. Then, paradoxically, everything becomes simpler. And after the surgery you are reassured: one way or the other ».

With Nudi per la vita you brought prevention on TV: why?

“Because I thought it might be useful to someone. With tumors it is like this, as soon as you talk about it you discover that many other people have gone through the same experience. It is good to share, it is very good to inform. We women talk about breast cancer, but men too should start talking more about prostate cancer ».

How did the public react?

“Very well, judging by the messages I’ve received. If only I had encouraged only one person, with the transmission, to make a check-up, I would be happy. There is nothing wrong with saying that you have had cancer: you have not done anything wrong. If anything, it is you who has been wronged. ‘

Is it a stigma at work?

“As far as I’m concerned it wasn’t. If anything, the problem is mine, not that of others: the awareness of having had it disturbs me. But then I take heart: I’m back ».

And for the others? How does society behave with those who have had cancer?

“I’ve never had any problems with others. Maybe they asked me a little more often how I was doing, but politely. I didn’t feel rejected by society. Also because in that case I would have pissed off like a beast: here, get pissed off if it happens to you. Cancer is not a fault, it is a disease ».

How did your family take it?

“My husband and my family didn’t experience it in an overly dramatic way. I had healthy lymph nodes, I had the operation on time: the tumor was not too much on me. And indeed I’m here. To do the checks every year, like everyone else ».

Is cancer a battle? Who fights him is a warrior?

“These metaphors have never convinced me. I imagine warriors a little more aggressive. I assure you that when they tell you that you have to operate you certainly do not think you are aggressive: you get a squeeze … ».

How did you manage it?

“I tried to play it down. I have focused on the fact that a disease, taken at the first symptoms, is possible to cure it. In the operating room (during the breast reconstruction surgery, ed) I asked the doctor: While we’re here, can we have a sixth? I’ve never had big breasts, I’d love to. Unfortunately, he said no ».

How are you today?

“Good. I took an exam recently, let’s move on. But you know, at 81 she worries about something else. For example, sometimes I don’t remember the names, I get terrified and call the neurologist: other than cancer, what scares me is Alzheimer’s. You can be a warrior at thirty, but at eighty, believe me: you are a kitten ».