The story of Tatiana Timon, a 35-year-old Londoner who was the victim of a mosquito bite during a holiday in Africa which unfortunately changed her life forever. When she woke up from the coma, in fact, she discovered that the doctors had had to amputate all four limbs due to a very serious form of malaria.

“I was so focused on the Covid and its risks and only worried about that before the trip without knowing about very serious dangers that malaria instead entails” so he told of his terrible experience Tatiana Timon, 35 year old Londoner victim of a mosquito bite during a vacation in Africa that unfortunately changed her life forever.

The girl, waitress and dancer, he had decided to go to Angola last year to perfect some typical African dances that she is passionate about but she never thought that trip would turn out to be a nightmare. After all, the short stay in the African country had gone as planned and the young Englishwoman had returned home believing she could resume her normal daily routine.

A few days after his return, however, the first health problems began. She initially found that she could no longer ride a bike after falling off her bike on her way to work. Then she realized that it was even difficult for her to walk. She thought she was very tired and she decided to stay with a friend to recover, a few days later she passed out and was taken to the hospital where she remained in a coma and where has it been saved by a whisker but losing legs and arms.

See also Mattarella live YouTube talks with 10 creators: "A crazy cool" The Covid inquiry commission starts but without scientists, Foti (FdI): “Some falsified the data”

Indeed, when she woke up from the coma, the 35-year-old discovered that doctors had had to amputate all four of her limbs due to a very serious form of malaria most likely transferred to by an infected mosquito during that trip.

“Only when I woke up did I know what had happened to me but I’m still grateful to be alive” said the young woman revealing that, when she was in a coma, doctors had told family and friends that she could die.

Tatiana had to relearn how to do everyday things like using the washing machine or making coffee but “all of this won’t stop me from doing my thing,” said the 35-year-old who soon wants to return to her passion, dancing.