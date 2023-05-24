2
Emily Ratajkowski is a well-known model and designers are scrambling for her. And yet the 31-year-old believes that she is not good enough. The Brit confessed this in a speech to graduates of Hunters College. “I was always afraid that someone would notice how unsuitable I am for the job.” People like Emily Ratajkowski struggle with impostor syndrome. They believe that they are not as intelligent or as competent as others make them out to be.
