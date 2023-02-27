Light pullover, apparently calm face. It’s nearly 11 when Mattia Toson enters the offices of the Frosinone Public Prosecutor’s Office to be interrogated regarding the murder of Thomas Briccathe nineteen year old killed on January 30 AD Alatri. From the first moment the boy, 22 years old, is among the suspects together with his brother, his father and an uncle by marriage but his is the only name on the register of suspects. With the heavy charge of murder. Which does not seem to affect him, indeed, so much so that he responded to the objections of the prosecutor Antonio Guerriero and his deputy Rossella Ricca, assisted by the lawyers Angelo Testa and Umberto Pappadia. To the point of leaving the courthouse named after Fedele Calvosa, the magistrate killed in Patrica by the Red Brigades in 1978, after 5 pm, passing through a side exit. Those who expected the breakthrough were disappointed. Although the accusation is serious, Mattia has returned home and many are wondering why.

THE LAWYERS

“He answered the questions, clarified what was asked of him, I understand your work but we have the confidentiality of the investigation to be respected”, commented the lawyer Pappadia as he left. The young man, during the river interrogation, would have answered point by point to the investigators, without ever falling into contradiction.

Questions, from what has been learned, concerning the brawls of the previous days, the alibi of the evening of the crime which seems to waver – Mattia Toson said he was at a dinner but it doesn’t add up – and above all linked to the novelty of the video in which we see the “exchange” between the assassins who leave the scooter and a young man who gives them a getaway car. A movement that takes place in the “Fraschette” area, where Toson’s family members live, and is filmed by the cameras that the carabinieri have even dismantled in recent days. An exchange that is concentrated between the shots – which took place around 20.30 – and the start of the dinner which Toson would have attended, set for 21. But he, yesterday, reiterated that he was unaware of what the investigators were talking about. Yet the name of him and that of his family circulates from the very first moment in Alatri. So much so that he and his brother went to the local carabinieri to clarify: “We know you’re looking for us, we have nothing to do with this story.”

WHAT DOESN’T COME BACK

The only lead remains that of “revenge” for the brawls of the previous days, linked to drug affairs. There was a shame suffered by a family member of the Tosons which according to the investigative hypothesis was washed with blood. The problem is that the mosaic tiles collected so far do not match and several elements are also missing. From the gun that opened fire to the scooter used by the killers then “exchanged” for the clean car, to the same vehicle that fled. The carabinieri are reviewing all the fragments of the footage from the video surveillance cameras entering and leaving the town at the gates of Frosinone, before and after the murder. A long, difficult and so far without result. The only certain thing is that it was a 38 caliber revolver that was fired, as certified by the Ris report that arrived in the prosecutor’s office and after which Mattia Toson was entered in the register of suspects.

STRESSED CLIMATE

The desire to know grows in Alatri, one wonders why after a month a conclusion has not yet been reached and on Sunday leaflets appeared expressing “contempt” against the lawyers who had defended the suspects. Yesterday the council of the Frosinone bar issued a note in which it speaks of “incomprehensible pressure that has nothing to do with the work of justice in identifying the perpetrator or perpetrators of the crime”. Thus the lawyer of the Bricca family, Marilena Colagiacomo: “We hope to reach a decisive turning point in this difficult investigation, so that a name and a face can be given to the murderer”.

Today at 3.30 pm Don Ciotti will be at the “Pertini” in Alatri for a meeting with the students and tomorrow at 6.00 pm a candlelight procession is scheduled with an unequivocal title: “Justice for Thomas”.

