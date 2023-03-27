“I was beaten, spat on and groped – the teachers blamed me or didn’t believe me”

A reader, who is now 40, describes her bullying experiences from her school days: “I was bullied and beaten by my classmates from the first grade to the end of the ninth grade. Grabbers spat on by older people in the bus in the most intimate places, at the bus stop. Verbally, physically, mentally addressed.

Teachers said it was my own fault or didn’t believe me at all. Especially not my parents. They couldn’t imagine that children would do something like that and they thought I was lying.

Most of the time I didn’t say anything. During this time I started getting sick again and again. Damage from this time: Mainly mental. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Lack of Confidence, Depression, Eating Disorder, Lack of Basic Confidence, Fibromyalgia. Lost years fixing all of that in therapy. But some things cannot be healed.

It’s a shame that a girl had to die first to get a closer look.”

Teacher and mother: “The bullied suffer hell on earth every day. But no one does anything”

A mother and teacher writes that bullying is unfortunately the order of the day. “I myself am a mother and a teacher and I am appalled at how the language and behavior of the children has changed for the worse. Bullying, especially among girls, is the order of the day! Murder as a result is certainly an exception, but there are plenty of other cruel humiliations that far too many children endure on a daily basis.

The Internet and the lack of parental education are certainly to blame. The Internet has become the most convenient ‘babysitter’ for many parents. Children are increasingly left to their own devices or are brought up to be selfish. I make my life the way I like it and if you talk to my girlfriend, I’ll finish you off. This is my girlfriend, she’s all mine!

Bullying is the order of the day! The parents either agree with their bullies or don’t get it at all. And the bullied, often polite, loving, good students, suffer hell on earth every day.

But nobody does anything. It’s just talk. Everyone knows that bullying exists. But people prefer to look the other way, no, we don’t have that. In the best case, a “sham program” is carried out, with mostly incompetent people themselves, but at least something has been done now in case something worse happens. And then the hell for the affected children will be even greater than if they had not said anything.

In my opinion, an ‘anti-bullying program’ is mandatory in every class, run by trained specialists in this field and at least once a school year!!! Just discussing is useless. Action must follow as soon as possible. Teachers must also do more educational work, ideally there would be the subject of value education. Most children no longer know what values ​​are! And a parent’s driver’s license would also be urgently needed!”