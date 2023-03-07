Fedez’s health has worried many fans, alarmed by his absence on social media. The singer had appeared very tried, and after a few days, he explained with a video on Instagram that his problems related to taking and suddenly stopping antidepressant drugs. «Since January – he tells in his Stories – I have been prescribed this very strong antidepressant which has changed me a lot, it has agitated me a lot and has given me very strong side effects from a physical point of view up to giving me nervous tics in the mouth, and not allowing me to speak freely. Having this drug given very strong side effects, I had to suspend it without decreasing it. It caused me something called rebound effect».

What is the rebound effect

The term “rebound effect” (also known as the rebound effect) refers to the withdrawal symptoms and depression that can occur immediately after the abrupt withdrawal of a psychiatric drug. Technically this is the exacerbation of a disease after discontinuation of the active ingredient contained in a drug or reduction of its dosage. A situation of malaise suffered by Fedez, who said he had long had “a sense of clouding at a cognitive level and strong spasms in his legs that prevented him from walking for many days”; a physical and mental crisis that led him to “lose 5 kg in 4 days”.

Symptoms and treatments

Panic attacks, anxiety and insomnia: These symptoms usually appear 36-96 hours after reducing or stopping medication. The rebound effect causes the patient to experience withdrawal symptoms (such as “craving”) and even more severe depression than the one for which he initially took the drug. In many cases, the rebound effect therefore causes a disease or condition that has symptoms that are often worse than those determined by the disease or condition that the drug has cured.

How long does it last

Most antidepressant withdrawal reactions are short-lived and resolve spontaneously between 1 day and 3 weeks after onset, the average being 5 days. The rebound effect therefore causes temporary consequences but the symptoms can last up to 6 weeks. These are reversible symptoms, so there is no permanent damage to people. The patient’s suffering can be alleviated with appropriate pharmacological or psychotherapeutic interventions. All that remains is to wish Fedez a speedy recovery.

