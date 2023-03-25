TORINO — Â«They kept asking me how I felt and yet I couldn’t utter a word: the emotion was too much when, I opened my eyes, a beam of light came upon me. I began to see the outline of my hands and the shadows of the doctors and nurses who were waking me up from the anesthesia. It was like being born a second time. Truly a unique emotion». Mr Emiliano Bosca is 83 years old and, after the last six years spent in absolute blindnesstwo weeks ago he underwent a surgery that restored the sight in his right eye. An innovative and completely new surgical procedure performed for the first time in the world at the Molinette hospital in Turin: thecorneal autotransplantation enlarged to sclera and conjunctiva. With this method, doctors were able to reconstruct a functioning eye starting from two eyes that were blind but fortunately damaged in different parts.

Â«It takes courage in life and I modestly didn’t doubt for a moment when they explained to me what they would like to try – continues the old man -. Before the surgery, I needed help doing everything, even eating. And instead, in recent days I’ve even helped my wife make the bed and I’ve climbed the stairs by myself: what a joy».

A plan and perform the operative procedure were professors Michele Reibaldi, director of the Molinette university eye clinic, and Vincenzo Sarnicola, one of the world‘s leading experts in corneal surgery and president of the Italian society of cornea and surface stemness.

«The great thingwhich in fact opens up to a new model of reasoning – specifies Sarnicola – is that until now the autotransplant concerned only the cornea whereas nowthanks to this test, we are certain that such a large transplant can take root and the eye can survive». Bosca lived completely in the dark due to a double reason; an accident to his left eye 30 years ago that left him with irreversible retinal blindness; and a rare chronic disease, ocular pseudo-pemphigoid, which 10 years ago caused him a progressive loss of visual function in his right eye, destroying the cornea and ocular surface.

To go back to seeing the man he had tried them all, so much so that he underwent two traditional corneal transplants (from deceased people) but both failed. “Normally the cornea has a much lower rejection rate than other vascularized organs, but in the presence of a widespread alteration of the entire ocular surface, as in the case of Mr. Bosca, the risk becomes very high – explains Sarnicola -. In particular, damage to the stem cells of the limbus, the area between the cornea and the conjunctiva, would have led to the irreversible failure of the transplant».