«I was unable to interrupt Sgarbi. My mandate at the disposal of the minister»

Alessandro Giuli, president of Maxxi. But why didn’t he block Sgarbi? Why didn’t he intervene?

«Rude he was there to open the Estate Maxxi as Undersecretary of Culture with responsibility for contemporary art. The confrontation with Morgan has taken the turn that we know. I tried redirecting it to a different direction. When he introduced certain themes, I tried to say that he was quoting Moravia … I tried to break that rhythm because I didn’t agree with its contents ».

But, excuse me, shouldn’t that have been interrupted?

«I calculated the costs and benefits: interrupting it meant risking an accident with an undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and the consequences for Maxxi would have been potentially worse».

Sgarbi claims that it was a sort of non-institutional performance…

“I can answer for what concerns me: I never forget that I am the president of a public cultural institution and I try to adopt consequent behaviors”.

Have you thought about resigning in these hours?

«My mandate is always available to Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano. He is my source of appointment».

The director and writer Cristina Comencini has canceled the presentation of her book scheduled for today. What does he answer?

“I think your decision is legitimate and understandable. I don’t think it’s fair to push for a rethink. I only asked her to listen to my voice. She did and I hope to meet her soon. I count that your presence at Maxxi is only postponed. I also spoke to Dacia Maraini, we look forward to seeing you soon at Maxxi to talk about her book on Hypatia ».

It is true that you summoned the employees who wrote you a letter of protest afterwards the Sgarbi case and who asked to withdraw the signatures?

«I have not summoned anyone: I have offered the possibility of receiving anyone who asks for a discussion and an interview. As the employees’ final document shows, I did not ask for any retraction. Moreover, it would have been illogical to remove the signatures from a private letter. I said, if I knew about that text, I would sign first by sharing the discomfort of those who work at Maxxi. Of course, I also signaled the danger that the letter could be made public by someone and lend itself to exploitation”.

In these hours the museum seems to have to rebuild its image after the Sgarbi affair. Where does it start again?

«From the exhibitions that Maxxi is offering these days. Or, in view of the Maxxi Med to be created in Messina, from the homage in Palazzo Ciampoli in Taormina to a great artist who is little known in Italy like Isabella Ducrot. Let’s start again with the works commissioned from Emilio Isgrò and Mario Botta to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Constitution at the end of September. Or from the agreement with the Gemelli Polyclinic to offer video works in the day hospital spaces and in the oncological radiotherapy hospitalization to offer beauty and hospitality to the most fragile patients».

And now?

«Now there is the future of Maxxi, with the arrival of the new artistic director, who will contribute to consolidating the international presence of the museum, with our largely female team and enhanced by Lorenza Baroncelli at the helm of Maxxi Architecture. We would all like to deal with this now.”