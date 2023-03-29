FROM OUR REPORTER

KIEV – Â«HI began to feel afraid when, on the evening of October 21, 2022, they told me that I could no longer have my own opinions, I should stop thinking and instead join their chorus of Russian nationalist songs. Then I saw that they beat those who didn’t sing with a rubber hose lasts and then I understood that we were no longer guests on holiday: by now we had all become prisoners».

Vitaly Vertash is only 16 years old, but he tells his version of “1984” adapted to the contemporary Russian-Ukrainian conflict with thoughtful lucidity, attentive to the smallest details. We meet him with his 43-year-old mother Inessa and the five brothers in the reception center for refugees who have arrived in the capital from the war-torn Kherson region.

It was not easy to talk to him: Vitaly is one of the thousands of children and minors from the Ukrainian areas occupied by Russian soldiers whom Vladimir Putin’s regime has tried to kidnap by their original families in order to brainwash them, have them adopted by Russian families or institutions and turn them into full-fledged citizens of their own.

The topic is hot, less than two weeks ago the International Tribunal in The Hague directly indicted Putin for "war crimes" in relation precisely to the "kidnapped children": a great social engineering project contrary to the fundamental rights of the individual, which Moscow does not even try to hide, but presents itself as the logical completion of its denial of Ukrainian national identity in the name of the historical legitimacy of the Russkiy Mir, the Russian world.

â€œInitially, it was local Ukrainian collaborators with the Russian authorities who convinced us that it might be a good idea to agree to send our children on a two-week holiday to a seaside resort in Crimea. In Vitaly’s case, it was the principal of his high school, Tamara Miroshnichenko, who proposed the project to us. Vitaly would have left with 36 schoolmates aboard a bus paid for by the Russian state. However, already the next day I repented, I asked that he could go home, but it was already too late », recalls Inessa.

The story must be placed in the context of those days. It was October 7, 2022, their village of Berislav, near the urban core of Kherson on the western bank of the Dnipro, had been occupied by the Russians since February 25. Meanwhile, however, the Ukrainian army was pressing to take it back (he would have succeeded on November 11), the fighting was getting closer day by day: parents were happy to send their younger children away from the danger of the bombs.

The thread of memory resumes Vitaly: "At first it went more or less as they had promised. After a 20-hour journey we were taken to the Mechta sanatorium, which means dream in Russian. We ate varied and plentiful, the sea was clean, we could play on the beach and they took us on long trips to the wooded hills. We found another 400 children who had arrived from various parts of occupied Ukraine. But the situation changed drastically on the fifteenth day, I had already sent a WhatsApp to warn my mother that I was coming back, it was then that they told us brusquely and without explanation that we would stay. We were taken to Drusba, a very bad place, it looks like a prison camp, we were told that we would have to clean the beaches to earn our bread, there were no clean beds or sheets, the food was bad, we only ate for dinner a black slop that some called soup. We couldn't go out without permission, to all intents and purposes we were prisoners».

The boy doesn’t like it, he rebels, together with Tania, a restless seventeen year old like him, they run away from the camp, but the police find them: they are taken back. The story continues: â€œIt was then that our tormentor appeared: Astrakav, the head of the camp. First trying to cajole us with kindness, then with threats and violence, he told us that in truth we were Russians to all intents and purposes, we had to accept the reality, there was no alternative. For almost six months, every evening, the time of doctrine was imposed on us, the “razgovor o vashnom”, as they call important speeches in Russian. When I left in mid-March at least sixty children had already disappeared in Russia.’