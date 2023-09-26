I will have to go to Bali, what vaccines or medications before departure?

For a trip to Bali, vaccination against hepatitis A and booster vaccination (within 10 years) of that against hepatitis A are recommended. tetanus-diphtheria-whooping cough. Chemoprophylaxis against malaria is not necessary. the risk of this disease actually does not exist in Bali. However, you must protect yourself from mosquitoes that can transmit Dengue or Japanese Encephalitis. Mosquito repellents should be used regularly, especially when visiting rural areas, where there are rice fields and domestic animals. Also be careful to avoid contact with wild animals (especially monkeys) which can transmit rabies. Better not to consume ice.

Send your questions to vaccini@gedi.it

When should the tetanus vaccination booster be given? August 22, 2023

* Alberto Tomasi is President of the Italian Society of Travel and Migration Medicine (Simvim).

Subjects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

