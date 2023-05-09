«I wish we were in Kiev, it would have meant that the war was over»- breaking latest news

There is excellent encouragement. «Among the good luck messages I received there is also that of Laura Pausini». The presenter of last year’s Eurovision Song Contest gave the push towards the 2023 edition to Marco Mengoni. This evening it comes alive. There is the first semifinal: 15 countries competing for 10 places, live on Rai2, televoting open to the Italian public. Same formula for the second semifinal on Thursday (Italy does not vote and there are 16 competitors). Saturday, on Rai1 this time, the final with guest Mahmood who will sing «Imagine».

Italy, like the other Big Five founders of Eurovision (Spain, France, Germany, United Kingdom) passes by right to the final, but already this evening an excerpt from Mengoni’s rehearsals will be broadcast. Ukraine also qualified directly as the winner of the last edition held in Turin. Due to the Russian invasion, Kiev was unable to host the demonstration and so everyone in Liverpool, the city of the Beatles. «They are one of the groups that inspired me the most – says Marco -. And in fact in Sanremo this year I brought “Let It Be” in the cover night. I think they are a group that has also influenced those who have not listened to them: if they weren’t there we wouldn’t be here talking about music. They touched all the shades of the musical rainbow».

Mengoni plays with "Two Lives", the song with which he won the last Sanremo Festival. «The song talks about the relationship between conscious and unconscious, between dream and reality. I decided to stage this continuous bouncing and alternating». Bouncing not by chance. Yoann Bourgeois, French choreographer and acrobat who has worked with Harry Styles, Coldplay and Pink, has created an evocative performance: against the backdrop of a giant screen with a representation of the moon, two people climb a double specular staircase, fall and, bouncing off a carpet elastic, they balance again on the steps.

Marco wasn’t sure to bring “Two Lives” to Liverpool. «After the Festival, I immediately went to the studio to finish “Prisma”. I really care about this record that closes the “Materia” trilogy (releases May 26 ed) and I think it has important pieces for the future of my career. I thought about bringing one of these new songs, but in the end I thought about keeping “Two lives”, a journey that tells the work I’ve done on myself in these two years”. Mengoni had already been at the Esc 10 years ago, after winning Sanremo with “L’essenziale”. He jokes: «I have done many interviews and I am satisfied with the improvement of my level of English». Then he gets serious: «I’m older, I’ve had many experiences and I understand the value of this stage. I didn’t enjoy it then, I got caught up in emotion and pressure. Over the years I have found tools that allow me to enjoy it».

He doesn't want to talk about rankings and positions. And to say that between «X Factor» and two Sanremos, he had some successes. «There have been victories, but it's more important to feel good about the career you're pursuing. I don't like the word "competition", it puts pressure on me. And it doesn't even seem like the spirit of this event whose subtitle I love for this edition, United by Music. I emphasize the word "united" because in this historical moment music must be a means of sending a message of peace. I wish we were in Kiev, it would have meant that the war was over.' Tomorrow there would also be to convert the nomination for the David di Donatello for "Caro distant love", a cover by Sergio Endrigo included in the soundtrack of The hummingbird by Francesca Archibugi. "I'm sorry I can't be at the ceremony, but I haven't bought a clone yet."