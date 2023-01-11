UDINE – «I haven’t thought about it. I no longer intend to be a doctor». The solidarity that surrounded her like a big choral embrace after theaggression suffered last Saturday outside the headquarters of the Udine medical guard, at Gervasutta, where she was doing her shift, did not change the mind of Adelaide Andriani, 28, originally from the province of Monza and Brianza, for two years in Friuli to follow the specialty school in General Surgery. A choice, that of leaving, meditated for some time, which the last episode detonated.

On Saturday, when she felt the hands of that man, the escort of a foreign patient, clasped around her neck, Adelaide thought she would die of suffocation. “If my colleague hadn’t been there with me Giada Aveniwho managed to take that man’s hand off my neck, I might even have died, for all I know. Or at least, the attack could have had far worse outcomes. Honestly, I don’t feel like risking it again », she said immediately after the public denunciation. «I had already been thinking about changing my ways for several months. I think I’ll finish my specialty so as not to displease my family, but I certainly won’t be a doctor. I’ll do something else », she reiterated yesterday.

His colleague Giada Aveni31 years old, from Gemona, also a graduate student, who said she had dodged a kick of the same man, he dedicated a long post on his Facebook profile to the incident, denouncing the violence to his colleague and asking for the widest sharing. And, click after click, the news, relaunched by the media, also reached the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci. “Instances of physical and verbal assaults on doctors and nurses, such as those that occur with disconcerting frequency, are no longer permissible. All my solidarity and closeness goes out to the healthcare personnel. The Ministry of Health will implement all the necessary initiatives to protect their safety”, declared Schillaci, who asked to strengthen “the monitoring and prevention activities of the National Observatory just as I intend to make the National Committee for direction and evaluation of active policies”. The National Prevention Plan, then, provides for “a specific central action precisely in terms of protecting the health and safety of workers”.

Even the president of the Fvg Region Massimiliano Fedriga, on his Facebook profile, wanted to express closeness to Adelaide, attacked by the companion of a patient who had just treated for a leg problem. «An unworthy episode which unfortunately adds to that of a few days ago in Trieste, where even a nurse was beaten while he was providing community service. Violence against healthcare professionals is intolerable and must be strongly condemned. Maximum solidarity and support for the victims of these reprehensible acts,” wrote Fedriga.

Aveni asks for more protection (“They should put security guards in all the offices of continuity of care”). Adriani says she is “confident” in AsuFc’s speech and awaits today’s meeting with the top management and the vice president Riccardo Riccardi. The trade unions, from Anaao Assomed to Snami Fvg, from Uil to Nursind, and then the CGIL, the Cisl and the Fials are clamoring for more safety for health workers and harsher penalties for those who threaten or attack them. For the group leader dem in the Chamber Debora Serracchiani «an investment must be made in the safety of the most exposed medical personnel, who cannot live in fear of threats and attacks. It is clear that health care facilities cannot be militarized but an extra step of safety must be ensured”.